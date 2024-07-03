Tour de France stage 5 Live - Cavendish and the sprinters return for flat finish

Live coverage

An exit from the Alps on 177.4km route from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas

Dylan Groenewegen is back with his new sunglasses at the team presentation after causing some controversy when he debuted them on stage 3, so maybe the UCI has allowed them after all:

For more reaction to the ominous UAE team performance on stage 4, read Dani Ostanek's analysis of a team climbing performance for the ages. João Almeida, Juan Ayuso and Nils Politt were among the highlights of a perfect day for the Emirati team:

We've also got fresh analysis from expert Philippa York to unpack all the exciting action from yesterday's stunning Galibier stage. Read how she broke down Pogačar's assault of the GC climbing field on stage 4 below:

Riders are at the start and being presented on stage in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Catch up with how Pogačar achieved his stunning solo victory with Barry Ryan's report from stage 4:

Make sure to read Stephen Farrand's preview of today's sprint stage, with another shot at the record 35th stage win being eyed by Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates:

Key points on stage 5 route

After an explosive day in the high mountains on stage 4, today's stage gets underway at 13:20 CEST, with the official start of racing from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne at 13:30 CEST. Thankfully for the whole peloton, it's a likely sprint stage on the menu after yesterday's big climbing test. 

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France!

