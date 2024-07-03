Tour de France stage 5 Live - Cavendish and the sprinters return for flat finish

Refresh

Dylan Groenewegen is back with his new sunglasses at the team presentation after causing some controversy when he debuted them on stage 3, so maybe the UCI has allowed them after all: Dylan Groenewegen's 'beak' sunglasses miss sprint test at Tour de France

For more reaction to the ominous UAE team performance on stage 4, read Dani Ostanek's analysis of a team climbing performance for the ages. João Almeida, Juan Ayuso and Nils Politt were among the highlights of a perfect day for the Emirati team: Tour de France analysis – On the Galibier, UAE Team Emirates brought cycling into the era of the 'hors catégorie team'

We've also got fresh analysis from expert Philippa York to unpack all the exciting action from yesterday's stunning Galibier stage. Read how she broke down Pogačar's assault of the GC climbing field on stage 4 below: Galibier outlined the current hierarchy at the Tour de France - Philippa York analysis

Riders are at the start and being presented on stage in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

Catch up with how Pogačar achieved his stunning solo victory with Barry Ryan's report from stage 4: Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar snares yellow with stage 4 victory in high mountains

Tour de France stage 4: new race leader Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images) GC standings after stage 4 If you somehow missed yesterday's thrilling stage to Valloire, here's how the GC currently stands after UAE Team Emirates and Tadej Pogačar's dominant display up the Col du Galibier: 1 - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) - 19:06:38



2 - Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) +0:45



2 - Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:50



4 - Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +1:10



5 - Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +1:14



6 - Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) +1:16



7 - Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) +1:34



8 - João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) st.



9 - Giulio Ciccone (Lild-Trek) +3:20



10- Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) +3:21

Make sure to read Stephen Farrand's preview of today's sprint stage, with another shot at the record 35th stage win being eyed by Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates: After suffering over the Galibier, Mark Cavendish and sprint rivals return to fight for victory - Tour de France 2024 stage 5 preview

Key points on stage 5 route Start: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne

72.8km to go: Cat.4 climb - Côte du Cheval Blanc

54.2km to go: Intermediate sprint - Aoste (Saint-Didier)

34.6km to go: Cat.4 climb - Côte du Lhuis

Finish: Saint-Vulbas

After an explosive day in the high mountains on stage 4, today's stage gets underway at 13:20 CEST, with the official start of racing from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne at 13:30 CEST. Thankfully for the whole peloton, it's a likely sprint stage on the menu after yesterday's big climbing test.