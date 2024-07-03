Tour de France stage 5 Live - Cavendish and the sprinters return for flat finish
An exit from the Alps on 177.4km route from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas
Dylan Groenewegen is back with his new sunglasses at the team presentation after causing some controversy when he debuted them on stage 3, so maybe the UCI has allowed them after all:
Dylan Groenewegen's 'beak' sunglasses miss sprint test at Tour de France
For more reaction to the ominous UAE team performance on stage 4, read Dani Ostanek's analysis of a team climbing performance for the ages. João Almeida, Juan Ayuso and Nils Politt were among the highlights of a perfect day for the Emirati team:
Tour de France analysis – On the Galibier, UAE Team Emirates brought cycling into the era of the 'hors catégorie team'
We've also got fresh analysis from expert Philippa York to unpack all the exciting action from yesterday's stunning Galibier stage. Read how she broke down Pogačar's assault of the GC climbing field on stage 4 below:
Galibier outlined the current hierarchy at the Tour de France - Philippa York analysis
Riders are at the start and being presented on stage in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.
Catch up with how Pogačar achieved his stunning solo victory with Barry Ryan's report from stage 4:
Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar snares yellow with stage 4 victory in high mountains
GC standings after stage 4
If you somehow missed yesterday's thrilling stage to Valloire, here's how the GC currently stands after UAE Team Emirates and Tadej Pogačar's dominant display up the Col du Galibier:
1 - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) - 19:06:38
2 - Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) +0:45
2 - Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:50
4 - Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +1:10
5 - Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +1:14
6 - Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) +1:16
7 - Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) +1:34
8 - João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) st.
9 - Giulio Ciccone (Lild-Trek) +3:20
10- Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) +3:21
Make sure to read Stephen Farrand's preview of today's sprint stage, with another shot at the record 35th stage win being eyed by Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates:
After suffering over the Galibier, Mark Cavendish and sprint rivals return to fight for victory - Tour de France 2024 stage 5 preview
Key points on stage 5 route
Start: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne
72.8km to go: Cat.4 climb - Côte du Cheval Blanc
54.2km to go: Intermediate sprint - Aoste (Saint-Didier)
34.6km to go: Cat.4 climb - Côte du Lhuis
Finish: Saint-Vulbas
After an explosive day in the high mountains on stage 4, today's stage gets underway at 13:20 CEST, with the official start of racing from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne at 13:30 CEST. Thankfully for the whole peloton, it's a likely sprint stage on the menu after yesterday's big climbing test.
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 5 Live - Cavendish and the sprinters return for flat finishAn exit from the Alps on 177.4km route from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas
-
Galibier outlined the current hierarchy at the Tour de France - Philippa York analysisVingegaard's recovery a revelation but Pogačar is as good as he was on the Giro
-
15 things I learned cycling to Glastonbury - Tips and tricks to make getting there and back a breezeEverything from ebike charging to better bottle cages to make your journey smoother
-
Giro d'Italia Women 2024 - Analysing the contendersThe riders who have ruled the top step the last six years are retired, making it a wide-open battle for pink at the 35th edition
-
Giant launches two new sleeker, faster Revolt gravel modelsUpgrades to the Revolt add modern features like internal frame storage to Giant’s gravel bike platform
-
Elite launches three new indoor-focused products at Eurobike, including Zwift-Ride competitorTwo new direct-drive smart trainers and an all-new indoor bike join Elite's indoor training product range
-
DT Swiss and Continental create 'the ultimate wheel-tyre system' with the front-only Aero 111 tyreAs spotted at the Tour de France, Continental, DT Swiss and Swiss Side were drafted in to collaborate on the new tyre
-
Wireless and with 530% range - Classified enters the groupset market alongside TRP with the "Vistar // Powershift"Automatic sequential shifting on offer on new 1x16 groupset
-
‘A massive shock’ - Cameron Rogers beats Filippo Ganna to claim Tour of Austria prologue winThe 19-year-old Australian takes first UCI elite win with a one-second gap to the two-time ITT world champion