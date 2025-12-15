Critérium du Dauphiné - Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 2026 overview Date June 7-14, 2026 Start location tbd Finish location tbd Distance tbd Category WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné Previous winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Critérium du Dauphiné - Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes history

The Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes is the new name for Critérium du Dauphiné, with organisers claiming it reflects the support of the host regions, than now includes deepr into central France.

The eight-day WorldTour competition, June 7-14, serves as a traditional build-up for the Tour de France and is also a prestigious victory on any riders palmares.

The race was first held in 1947, created by newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré much like the Tour started as a circulation booster for l’Auto. Originally branded as the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré, ASO took the reins and changed the name in 2010.

Although the Dauphiné is considered a test for the Tour, only 11 riders have won both races, Bernard Hinault the first to do so in 1979 and 1981. Chris Froome won both races across 2013, 2015 and 2016. Since then, Geraint Thomas (2018) and Jonas Vingegaard (2023) have scored the double in the same year. Last year's winner Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) pulled out of the Tour ahead of stage 13 after crashing several times.

The most victories in the Dauphiné by a single rider stands at three: Luis Ocana (1970, 1972, 1973), Bernard Hinault (1977, 1979, 1981), Charly Mottet (1987, 1989, 1992), and Chris Froome (2013, 2015, 2016) are all tied for the record.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claimed overall victory in 2025, adding the Critérium du Dauphiné to his rich palmares. He topped the GC by 59 seconds on Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and 2:38 on Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-hangrohe).

