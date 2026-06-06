Who will join Paul Seixas at the Tour de France, and is there room for Olav Kooij? A closer look at the riders in line for selection at Decathlon CMA CGM

Paul Seixas is riding the Tour de France – we've just about got over the excitement of that announcement – but which seven riders will be joining him on the Decathlon CMA CGM bus for a 21-stage lap of France?

The fast-tracking of super-talent Seixas to a debut Tour at the age of 19 has led to question marks over the make-up of Decathlon's Tour squad, which at the start of the year looked heavily set to revolve around sprinter and new signing Olav Kooij.

But Seixas' stunning breakthrough, coupled with Kooij's long absence, has led to major selection dilemmas. All-in for Seixas? That's been the big question, and there have been rumours in recent days that this could well happen. French newspaper Midi Libre reported this week that there'd be no room for Kooij, and while their article was mysteriously taken down, Het Laatste Nieuws has now reported the same thing. For now, the team insist selection is very much open.

The argument for taking Kooij – who looks to have answered doubts surrounding his form with two wins on comeback at the Boucles de la Mayenne – would be that it keeps a big-money signing happy, spreads the team's chances of success, and takes some of the pressure off Seixas' shoulders. But then again, neither Seixas nor the team seem inclined to shy away from that pressure one bit, stating their ambition with abandon.

Big calls lie ahead, and with that, Cyclingnews takes a closer look at the riders who are in the frame to fill the eight spots, whichever way the team decide to balance it.

Paul Seixas

Seixas already has a taste for yellow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas Age : 19

: 19 Role: GC leader

GC leader Chances: 100%

The only rider so far publicly confirmed for the Tour de France, Paul Seixas leads the line and will target the general classification at just 19 years of age.

After a strong debut season last year, he has taken the world by storm in 2026, which has seen him not only fast-tracked to the Tour de France but also treated as a genuine contender against the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

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Whether the team decide to take Kooij remains to be seen, but either way, Seixas is the focal point of this squad.

Matthew Riccitello

Riccitello setting Seixas up at Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

The US pocket climber has had a brilliant first season with Decathlon since his move from the Israel-Premier Tech team, which he finished with 5th overall at last year's Vuelta. What's more, he has linked up nicely with Seixas on a number of occasions.

Matthew Riccitello Age : 24

: 24 Role: Mountain domestique

Mountain domestique Chances: 95%

Riccitello won the Tour de la Provence at the start of the year before catching the eye in support of Seixas at the Volta ao Algarve (where he finished 6th himself). A top-10 while supporting Felix Gall at Catalunya followed, and then it was back to Seixas' side for Itzulia Basque Country, not that he needed much help obliterating the field there.

Runner-up at GP Besançon-Doubs and winner at Tour du Jura rounded off a great start to the year, and while the Vuelta was on the cards at the start of the season, Seixas' decision to target the Tour appears to have pushed Riccitello in that direction, too. He was part of the recent altitude training camp with Seixas in the Sierra Nevada, is with him at the newly-named Dauphiné, and all signs point to the 24-year-old being his closest domestique in the big mountain stages.

Nicolas Prodhomme

Prodhomme was gifted his first pro win by Seixas last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicolas Prodhomme Age : 29

: 29 Role: Mountain domestique

Mountain domestique Chances: 90%

The Frenchman hasn't set the world alight this year, but his 2025 exploits – where he won the Route d'Occitannie and a mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia – are not so quickly forgotten.

Perhaps his most notable moment of last year was winning the final stage of the Tour of the Alps, crossing the line arm-in-arm with none other than Seixas, who 'gifted' him a first pro win, despite being 10 years younger and yet to win a race.

That sort of thing goes a long way, and Prodhomme is seen as a loyal and trusted ally for Seixas, who is widely expected to make the cut.

Aurélien Paret-Peintre

Paret-Peintre in action at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a time when Aurélien Paret-Peintre was seen as a general classification prospect by the French team, but he has not been able to turn a couple of Grand Tour top-15s into a more concerted push up the leaderboards.

Aurélien Paret-Peintre Age : 30

: 30 Role: Climber/All-rounder

Climber/All-rounder Chances: 75%

Heavier than his pocket-rocket brother Valentin at QuickStep, Aurélien is nevertheless a classy rider with a big engine. Measuring out his efforts in service of a leader, he can be a solid carriage in a mountain support train.

He's had a disrupted season and has failed to finish his last three races, but he remains very much in the team's plans, attending the recent altitude camp and lining up at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (the new Dauphiné).

Stefan Bissegger

Bissegger riding alongside Wout van Aert at this year's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The Swiss rider has been in line for the Tour de France all season and that doesn't appear to have changed with the decision to send Seixas.

Stefan Bissegger Age : 27

: 27 Role: Rouleur/All-rounder

Rouleur/All-rounder Chances: 90%

The 27-year-old has impressed since joining Decathlon in 2025 and has recently seen his contract extended following his second successive top-10 at Paris-Roubaix.

Bissegger has developed from a pure time triallist into an exciting Classics rider and solid all-rounder. He looks almost certain to line up and while the opening-day team time trial is an obvious point where his services will be relied upon, he also has the versatility to provide support across a number of terrains.

Daan Hoole

Daan Hoole in action at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

At nearly two metres tall, Hoole is going to be nowhere near Seixas in the mountains, but his selection for the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes would suggest he is in line for selection regardless of what happens to Kooij.

Daan Hoole Age : 27

: 27 Role: Rouleur/Lead-out

Rouleur/Lead-out Chances: 75%

The Dutchman is made for the flatlands and cold play an important role in pulling pelotons and setting a sprint train in motion, but equally, he could shepherd Seixas on the flat, in the wind, and when times get chaotic. What's more, Hoole, like Bissegger, was part of the squad that placed 3rd in the Paris-Nice team time trial, so would slot into that role – the TTT coming up at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes could almost be read as a dress rehearsal for the Tour's opening TTT.

Every GC rider needs a burly domestique and Hoole's presence at altitude camp and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes point to a place on the eight-man squad.

Tiesj Benoot