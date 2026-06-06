Who will join Paul Seixas at the Tour de France, and is there room for Olav Kooij? A closer look at the riders in line for selection at Decathlon CMA CGM

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GALDAKAO, SPAIN - APRIL 09: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM - Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 65th Itzulia Basque Country 2026, Stage 4 a 167.2km stage from Galdakao to Galdakao on / #UCIWT / April 09, 2026 in Galdakao, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas is riding the Tour de France – we've just about got over the excitement of that announcement – but which seven riders will be joining him on the Decathlon CMA CGM bus for a 21-stage lap of France?

The fast-tracking of super-talent Seixas to a debut Tour at the age of 19 has led to question marks over the make-up of Decathlon's Tour squad, which at the start of the year looked heavily set to revolve around sprinter and new signing Olav Kooij.