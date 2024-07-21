Live coverage

Tour de France stage 21 Live – Hilly Nice time trial provides the Tour's final test

Tadej Pogačar secure in yellow and hunting sixth stage win on challenging 33.7km final stage time trial from Monaco to Nice

Richard Carapaz, already a stage winner and the king of the mountains at this Tour, has been awarded the super-combativity prize, too.

There's also news from Chloe Dygert as she prepares to take on the Paris Olympic Games.

Some news away from the Tour this morning is that Peter Sagan is ending his career today.

And the map with the route winding west from Monaco to Nice... 

Here's the profile of today's stage...

Take a look at the full list of Tour de France stage 21 start times here.

Ballerini kicks the time trial off at 14:40 and Tadej Pogačar is last off at 18:45.

Around two hours to go until the first riders – Davide Ballerini, Mark Cavendish, Jarrad Drizners – start their efforts today.

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 21 of the 2024 Tour de France!

