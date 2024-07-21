Tour de France stage 21 Live – Hilly Nice time trial provides the Tour's final test
Richard Carapaz, already a stage winner and the king of the mountains at this Tour, has been awarded the super-combativity prize, too.
🇪🇨 @RichardCarapazM is the Super-combative of the #TDF2024!👏 After the addition of the votes of the jury and the voice of the public, the Ecuadorian is elected Super-combative of the #TDF2024, with @century21fr!🇪🇨 @RichardCarapazM est le Super-combatif du #TDF2024 !👏 Après… pic.twitter.com/wx450n6DGhJuly 21, 2024
There's also news from Chloe Dygert as she prepares to take on the Paris Olympic Games.
'There were times when I thought I wasn’t going to make it' – Chloé Dygert ready for third Olympic Games
Some news away from the Tour this morning is that Peter Sagan is ending his career today.
Peter Sagan draws professional career to a close at Slovak MTB Championships
And the map with the route winding west from Monaco to Nice...
Here's the profile of today's stage...
Take a look at the full list of Tour de France stage 21 start times here.
Ballerini kicks the time trial off at 14:40 and Tadej Pogačar is last off at 18:45.
Around two hours to go until the first riders – Davide Ballerini, Mark Cavendish, Jarrad Drizners – start their efforts today.
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 21 of the 2024 Tour de France!
