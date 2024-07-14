Tour de France: Pogačar counters Vingegaard attack on Plateau de Beille for emphatic win on stage 15

By
published

Dane second, Evenepoel third on summit finish as yellow jersey stamps his authority for second day

Jump to:
Image 1 of 19
PLATEAU DE BEILLE FRANCE JULY 14 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 15 a 1977km stage from Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille 1782m UCIWT on July 14 2024 in Plateau de Beille France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) takes emphatic win Plateau de Beille

If there was any doubt that Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was the strongest climber at the 2024 Tour de France, he extinguished them on stage 15 as he landed a repeat blow to GC rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), taking back-to-back stunning solo victories to close out the second week on the slopes up the Plateau de Beille.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.