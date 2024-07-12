Tour de France stage 13 Live - Last chance for the sprinters and baroudeur before the Pyrénées

Refresh

Biniam Girmay said his sprint victories at the Tour can play an important role in raising the profile of cycling and so investment in African cycling. Read what he said here: Biniam Girmay hopeful Tour de France success will raise cycling’s profile amongst Black Africans (Image credit: Guillaume Horcajuelo / Pool / Getty Images)

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team sign-on without Primož Roglič but promise to fight on and target stage victories.

Girmay is making history and was on the front cover of L'Equipe today. Biniam Girmay making headlines all over the world 🥇🥇🥇🇪🇷 #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/m7fJ2OCqjAJuly 12, 2024

Biniam Girmay became the new boss of the Tour de France sprints by taking his third win on stage 12. This our our full stage report, results and photo gallery. Tour de France: Biniam Girmay the new sprint boss, takes third win on stage 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stage 12 was a quiet day until the crash with 12km to go. Then the sprint was hectic too. Read back over our full live coverage to understand all the action. As it happened: Tour de France stage 12 sprint showdown as Roglič loses time in crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the heat on Thursday, rain has come in overnight and cooled the air. Cloudy skies are expected all day today with a few sunny spells. Temperatures between 21 and 23°C are forecast. Strong westerly and north-westerly winds averaging 22 to 25 km/h throughout the day could make for a hard ride southwest. That could even spark splits in the peloton but perhaps favour the peloton and slow the attacks.

Sadly Australia's Jarrad Drizners of Lotto-Dstny is also unable to race on today. He and several teammates cashes on Thursday. 🇫🇷 #TDF2024Today Jarrad Drizners, Maxim Van Gils, Brent Van Moer and Cedric Beullens were involved in a crash. Maxim, Brent and Cedric came out without any harm. Jarrad finished the stage, but due to pain around his back and shoulder, X-rays were made and showed no fractures.… pic.twitter.com/ucBEvOyF1uJuly 11, 2024

Astana will soon sign-on. Mark Cavendish has a chance of a 36th stage victory in Pau. The Manxman gave an exclusive interview to Cyclingnews, with Barry Ryan producing a great feature interview. If you aren't a Cyclingnews member, it is worth signing-up today to read Barry Ryan's superb long-read interview with Mark. Click below to see the interview in our special Premium format. ‘I won’t ever regret stopping now, that’s for sure’ – Mark Cavendish’s last Tour de France wasn’t really about the record (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The first team on stage is Alpecin-Deceuninck, they suffered a tough day on Thursday, as Jonas Rickaert and Søren Kragh Andersen didn't make the time cut. They continue the race with six riders. Jonas crashed early in the stage while Søren has been suffering from saddle pain for a few days and knew a abandonment was near. He tried to help Jonas in the hope of making the time limit. "Sad that I have to leave the Tour like this," Soren says. "The saddle pain got worse and worse. I had no more option than to leave the Tour. I really was hoping to bring Jonas at the finish on time, as last task here. Too bad it didn't work out," he said.

Today's 165.3 km stage starts in Agen at 1:30CET. The podium ceremony is underway, with the first teams on stage. Alasdair Fotheringham and Barry Ryan are on the ground in Agen for Cyclingnews to gather the reaction to Primož Roglič's abandon and other reaction and news, as the Tour nears the Pyrénées.

Former professional and now a television commentator Brian Smith expressed everybody's thoughts about Primož Roglič's crash and abandon. Our sport is cruel at times... https://t.co/W7yTusGoOLJuly 12, 2024

The stage should deliver another bunch sprint with the sprinters’ teams surely controlling the day’s break. However, the roads are rolling early on and in the final 40 kilometres, making it a real test of strength between the attacking baroudeur riders and the sprint teams. The late ascents of Côte de Blachon (1.5km at 6.9%) and Côte de Simacourbe (1.8km at 6.4%) could pose a problem for those fast men who struggle on the climbs. Our pick for the day? Biniam Girmay on Intermarche. The Eritrean is on a roll, can climb pretty and as fast.

This is the map of stage 13 from Agen to Pau. It takes the Tour further south and close to the Pyrénées. (Image credit: ASO)

Sadly the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team have just confirmed that Primož Roglič has pulled out of the race ahead of stage 13. Roglič was one of several riders who crashed 12.2km from the end of Thursday’s race to Villeneuve-sur-Lot. He suffered road rash to his right shoulder and crossed the finish line 2:27 down on the peloton and slipped sixth overall, 4:42 behind race leader Tadej Pogačar.

We are still two hours from the start of the stage but we will have all the pre-race news and updates as the Tour de France heads south to Pau and sees the Pyrénées looming on the horizon.