Tour de France stage 13 Live - Last chance for the sprinters and baroudeur before the Pyrénées

Starting in Agen, the peloton will race 165.3km towards the mountains with a finish in Pau

Biniam Girmay said his sprint victories at the Tour can play an important role in raising the profile of cycling and so investment in African cycling. 

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team sign-on without Primož Roglič but promise to fight on and target stage victories.

Girmay is making history and was on the front cover of L'Equipe today. 

Biniam Girmay became the new boss of the Tour de France sprints by taking his third win on stage 12.

Stage 12 was a quiet day until the crash with 12km to go. Then the sprint was hectic too. 

After the heat on Thursday, rain has come in overnight and cooled the air.  

Sadly Australia's Jarrad Drizners of Lotto-Dstny is also unable to race on today. He and several teammates cashes on Thursday.

Astana will soon sign-on. Mark Cavendish has a chance of a 36th stage victory in Pau. 

The first team on stage is Alpecin-Deceuninck, they suffered a tough day on Thursday, as Jonas Rickaert and Søren Kragh Andersen didn't make the time cut. They continue the race with six riders.

Today's 165.3 km stage starts in Agen at 1:30CET. The podium ceremony is underway, with the first teams on stage. 

Former professional and now a television commentator Brian Smith expressed everybody's thoughts about Primož Roglič's crash and abandon. 

The stage should deliver another bunch sprint with the sprinters’ teams surely controlling the day’s break. 

This is the map of stage 13 from Agen to Pau. It takes the Tour further south and close to the Pyrénées. 

Click below to read our full story on Primož Roglič  abandon from the Tour.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe issued a short statement. 

Sadly the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team have just confirmed that Primož Roglič has pulled out of the race ahead of stage 13.

We are still two hours from the start of the stage but we will have all the pre-race news and updates as the Tour de France heads south to Pau and sees the Pyrénées looming on the horizon. 

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 13 of the 2024 Tour de France!

