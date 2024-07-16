Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen nets third win on frantic stage 16 sprint in Nîmes

By
published

Bauhaus and Kristoff round out podium as Biniam Girmay crashes in late roundabout

Jump to:
Image 1 of 27
NIMES FRANCE JULY 16 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 16 a 1886km stage from Gruissan to Nimes UCIWT on July 16 2024 in Nimes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Jasper Philipsen celebrates winning stage 16(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sprinted to his third stage win of the Tour de France, dominating the closing sprint of stage 16 in Nîmes as green jersey Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) crashed in the final 2km.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1