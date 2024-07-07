Tour de France stage 9 Live - Puncheur potential and GC panic on the gravel
The Tour’s first week concludes with white roads that are an emblematic feature of Strade Bianche and Paris-Tours and a new addition to la Grande Boucle
Today's stage will start and finish in Troyes, taking in 14 gravel sections in the loo course.
In a welcome change to yesterday's proceedings, sun is currently shining down on the start and finish town.
A one-day Classic sandwiched into the middle of a Grand Tour, today's stage to Troyes has been hotly anticipated. It is also a relative unknown for the GC competition, where Pogačar spoke with trepidation yesterday:
"There's going to be a lot of things that can cause you crash or get stuck behind. So, it's not going to be decisive, but you can lose the Tour tomorrow."
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 9 of the 2024 Tour de France!
Tour de France stage 9 Live - Puncheur potential and GC panic on the gravelThe Tour's first week concludes with white roads that are an emblematic feature of Strade Bianche and Paris-Tours and a new addition to la Grande Boucle
