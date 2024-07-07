Tour de France stage 9 Live - Puncheur potential and GC panic on the gravel

Refresh

Today's stage will start and finish in Troyes, taking in 14 gravel sections in the loo course. In a welcome change to yesterday's proceedings, sun is currently shining down on the start and finish town. 😃 Bonjour @VilledeTroyes #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/fVfo0rdiU4July 7, 2024

A one-day Classic sandwiched into the middle of a Grand Tour, today's stage to Troyes has been hotly anticipated. It is also a relative unknown for the GC competition, where Pogačar spoke with trepidation yesterday: "There's going to be a lot of things that can cause you crash or get stuck behind. So, it's not going to be decisive, but you can lose the Tour tomorrow."



