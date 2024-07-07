Live coverage

Tour de France stage 9 Live - Puncheur potential and GC panic on the gravel

By
last updated

The Tour’s first week concludes with white roads that are an emblematic feature of Strade Bianche and Paris-Tours and a new addition to la Grande Boucle

Today's stage will start and finish in Troyes, taking in 14 gravel sections in the loo course.

A one-day Classic sandwiched into the middle of a Grand Tour, today's stage to Troyes has been hotly anticipated. It is also a relative unknown for the GC competition, where Pogačar spoke with trepidation yesterday:

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 9 of the 2024 Tour de France!

