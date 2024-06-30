Tour de France stage 2 Live - Punchy battle to Bologna on San Luca double ascent
Six explosive hills line 199.2km route from Cesenatico to Bologna as Tour enters Marco Pantani territory
Make sure to follow CN's Instagram to get an inside view of the race from our great team on the ground. Here's Mark Cavendish arriving back at the team bus after a hellish first stage.
A post shared by Cyclingnews (@cyclingnews_feed)
A photo posted by on
After a huge day 1, DSM-Firmenich PostNL will have the pleasure of donning two of the classification jerseys at the Tour (despite leading in three). Bardet in yellow, for the first time in his career, and neo pro Van Den Broek in the green points jersey.
THIS TEAM 🥰 All set for a day in 💛 and 💚 @LeTour!#KeepChallenging #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/WODNcJptvGJune 30, 2024
If you somehow missed what was a magical opening day at the Tour de France yesterday, catch up with our race report. We may not get a better winners picture in the next three weeks:
Tour de France: Romain Bardet steals the show on stage 1 to claim first maillot jaune
We're into Marco Pantani territory today as the Tour de France honours the roads of the controversial Il Pirata, 26 years after he completed the elusive Giro-Tour double.
That feat is something Tadej Pogačar is trying to emulate, with the route on stage 2 offering up the first chance for GC action to burst into life. Read our head of news Stephen Farrand's preview of stage 2, from Cesenatico to Bologna:
Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 preview - Expect Pogačar to test Vingegaard and GC rivals on San Luca climb
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the Tour de France!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 2 Live - Punchy battle to Bologna on San Luca double ascentSix explosive hills line 199.2km route from Cesenatico to Bologna as Tour enters Marco Pantani territory
-
'We tested the legs a little bit' – Tadej Pogačar pleased with Tour de France opener despite no time gainsSlovenian looks ahead to Sunday's possible GC test on San Luca after placing fourth in Rimini on stage 1
-
The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2024Romain Bardet claims first leader's jersey in final Tour de France
-
Tour de France stage win 'pure cycling' for Romain Bardet: 'I race from the heart''We are just two mates on the bike riding as fast as we can and going through pain' says first Tour de France leader of DSM-Firmenich-PostNL teammate Van den Broek
-
Tour de France: Romain Bardet steals the show on stage 1 to claim first maillot jauneThrilling first Tour de France stage from Florence to Rimini puts paid to GC hopes of Gaudu, Buitrago
-
Tour de France opener a sufferfest for Mark Cavendish: 'If you've got my body type, don't start cycling'Manxman lives to fight another day after struggling on stage 1 through the Apennine mountains
-
Tour de France: Frank van den Broek 'amazing' in delivering first stage win for Bardet, says teamTeam DSM-Firmenich-PostNl off to a stunning start with three leaders' jerseys and first stage win
-
As it happened: Breakaway holds off charging peloton in thrilling close finish as DSM-Firmenich PostNL take 1-2 in opener206km from Florence to Rimini will test the major contenders from the outset
-
'I never expected to be here on this level' – Emotional Wout van Aert celebrates Tour de France opening stage podiumBelgian takes third in Rimini days after claiming 'I've never started the Tour de France in such poor form'