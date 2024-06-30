Live coverage

Tour de France stage 2 Live - Punchy battle to Bologna on San Luca double ascent

By
last updated

Six explosive hills line 199.2km route from Cesenatico to Bologna as Tour enters Marco Pantani territory

Make sure to follow CN's Instagram to get an inside view of the race from our great team on the ground. Here's Mark Cavendish arriving back at the team bus after a hellish first stage.

After a huge day 1, DSM-Firmenich PostNL will have the pleasure of donning two of the classification jerseys at the Tour (despite leading in three). Bardet in yellow, for the first time in his career, and neo pro Van Den Broek in the green points jersey.

If you somehow missed what was a magical opening day at the Tour de France yesterday, catch up with our race report. We may not get a better winners picture in the next three weeks:

We're into Marco Pantani territory today as the Tour de France honours the roads of the controversial Il Pirata, 26 years after he completed the elusive Giro-Tour double.

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the Tour de France!

