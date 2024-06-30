Tour de France stage 2 Live - Punchy battle to Bologna on San Luca double ascent

Refresh

Make sure to follow CN's Instagram to get an inside view of the race from our great team on the ground. Here's Mark Cavendish arriving back at the team bus after a hellish first stage.

THIS TEAM 🥰 All set for a day in 💛 and 💚 @LeTour!#KeepChallenging #TDF2024

After a huge day 1, DSM-Firmenich PostNL will have the pleasure of donning two of the classification jerseys at the Tour (despite leading in three). Bardet in yellow, for the first time in his career, and neo pro Van Den Broek in the green points jersey.

If you somehow missed what was a magical opening day at the Tour de France yesterday, catch up with our race report. We may not get a better winners picture in the next three weeks:

We're into Marco Pantani territory today as the Tour de France honours the roads of the controversial Il Pirata, 26 years after he completed the elusive Giro-Tour double.

That feat is something Tadej Pogačar is trying to emulate, with the route on stage 2 offering up the first chance for GC action to burst into life. Read our head of news Stephen Farrand's preview of stage 2, from Cesenatico to Bologna:

Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 preview - Expect Pogačar to test Vingegaard and GC rivals on San Luca climb