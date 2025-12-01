Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia 2026 Date May 8- 31, 2026 Distance 3,458.2 Start location Nessebar, Bulgaria Finish location Rome, Italy Category UCI WorldTour/GrandTour Edition 109th Total climbing 49,150 metres Previous edition 2025 Giro d'Italia Previous winner Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike)

2026 Giro d'Italia Overview

The 2026 Giro d'Italia is the 109th edition of the Italian Grand Tour. The three-week race will be held from May 8 to May 31 with the Grande Partenza in Bulgaria in Eastern Europe. The Giro will travel to Italy after three stages in Bulgaria

Race organiser RCS Sport presented the race route in Rome on December 1, alongside the route of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women's race.

The 2026 Giro d'Italia route covers a total 3,459.2 kilometres and includes 49,150 metres of elevation gain across the 21 stages.

There is just one 40.2 km time trial in Tuscany, with a balance of sprint, hilly and mountain stages. The final week is packed with mountain stages in the north of Italy before a transfer to the capital Rome for the final circuit stage.

See the full details of the 2026 Giro d'Italia route on our map page.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all 21 stages of the 2026 Giro d'Italia, along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.

2025 Giro d'Italia schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Start/Finish Distance Stage 1 May 8, 2026 Nessebar - Burgas 156km Stage 2 May 9, 2026 Burgas - Veliko Tarnovo 220km Stage 3 May 10, 2026 Plovdiv - Sofia 174km Rest Day 1 May 11, 2026 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Stage 4 May 12, 2026 Catanzaro- Cosenza 144 km Stage 5 May 13, 2026 Praia a Mare - Potenza 204km Stage 6 May 14, 2026 Paestum - Napoli 161km Stage 7 May 15, 2026 Formia - Blockhaus 246km Stage 8 May 16, 2026 Chieti - Fermo 159 km Stage 9 May 17, 2026 Cervia - Corno alle Scale 184 km Rest Day 2 May 18, 2026 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Stage 10 May 19, 2026 Viareggio - Massa (ITT) 40.2km Stage 11 May 20, 2026 Porcari - Chiaveri 178km Stage 12 May 21, 2026 Imperia - Novi Ligure 177km Stage 13 May 22, 2026 Alessandria - Verbania 186km Stage 14 May 23, 2026 Aosta - Pila 133km Stage 15 May 24, 2026 Voghera - Milan 136km Rest Day 3 May 25, 2026 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3 Stage 16 May 26, 2026 Bellinzona - Carì 113km Stage 17 May 27, 2026 Cassano d'Adda - Andalo 200km Stage 18 May 28, 2026 Fai della Paganella - Pieve di Soligo 166km Stage 19 May 29, 2026 Feltre - Alleghe 151km Stage 20 May 30, 2026 Gemona del Friuli - Piancavallo 199km Stage 21 May 31, 2026 Roma - Roma 131km

Giro d'Italia Records

Most overall wins: Fausto Coppi, Alfredo Binda, Eddy Merckx (five); Giovanni Brunero, Gino Bartali, Fiorenzo Magni, Felice Gimondi, Bernard Hinault (three).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most stage wins: Mario Cipollini (42), Alfredo Binda (41), Learco Guerra (31), Constance Girardengo (30), Eddy Merckx (25), Mark Cavendish (16)

Most mountain classification wins: Gino Bartali (seven); José Manuel Fuentes (four); Fausto Coppi, Franco Bitossi, Claudio Bortolotto, Claudio Chiappucci (three)

Most points classification wins: Francesco Moser, Giuseppe Saronni (four); Roger De Vlaeminck, Johan van der Velde, Mario Cipollini (three)

Most starts: Wladimir Panizza (18); Pierino Gavazzi, Domenico Pozzovivo (17)

Youngest winner: Fausto Coppi, 1940 (20 years and 268 days)

Oldest winner: Fiorenzo Magni, 1955 (34 years and 180 days)

Smallest margin of victory: 11 seconds (Fiorenzo Magni, 1948)

Largest margin of victory: 1:57:26 (Alfonso Calzolari, 1914)

Fastest edition: 2024 (41.866 kph)