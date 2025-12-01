Giro d'Italia 2026
2026 Giro d'Italia Overview
The 2026 Giro d'Italia is the 109th edition of the Italian Grand Tour. The three-week race will be held from May 8 to May 31 with the Grande Partenza in Bulgaria in Eastern Europe. The Giro will travel to Italy after three stages in Bulgaria
Race organiser RCS Sport presented the race route in Rome on December 1, alongside the route of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women's race.
The 2026 Giro d'Italia route covers a total 3,459.2 kilometres and includes 49,150 metres of elevation gain across the 21 stages.
There is just one 40.2 km time trial in Tuscany, with a balance of sprint, hilly and mountain stages. The final week is packed with mountain stages in the north of Italy before a transfer to the capital Rome for the final circuit stage.
See the full details of the 2026 Giro d'Italia route on our map page.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all 21 stages of the 2026 Giro d'Italia, along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.
2025 Giro d'Italia schedule
Stage
Date
Start/Finish
Distance
Stage 1
May 8, 2026
Nessebar - Burgas
156km
Stage 2
May 9, 2026
Burgas - Veliko Tarnovo
220km
Stage 3
May 10, 2026
Plovdiv - Sofia
174km
Rest Day 1
May 11, 2026
Stage 4
May 12, 2026
Catanzaro- Cosenza
144 km
Stage 5
May 13, 2026
Praia a Mare - Potenza
204km
Stage 6
May 14, 2026
Paestum - Napoli
161km
Stage 7
May 15, 2026
Formia - Blockhaus
246km
Stage 8
May 16, 2026
Chieti - Fermo
159 km
Stage 9
May 17, 2026
Cervia - Corno alle Scale
184 km
Rest Day 2
May 18, 2026
Stage 10
May 19, 2026
Viareggio - Massa (ITT)
40.2km
Stage 11
May 20, 2026
Porcari - Chiaveri
178km
Stage 12
May 21, 2026
Imperia - Novi Ligure
177km
Stage 13
May 22, 2026
Alessandria - Verbania
186km
Stage 14
May 23, 2026
Aosta - Pila
133km
Stage 15
May 24, 2026
Voghera - Milan
136km
Rest Day 3
May 25, 2026
Stage 16
May 26, 2026
Bellinzona - Carì
113km
Stage 17
May 27, 2026
Cassano d'Adda - Andalo
200km
Stage 18
May 28, 2026
Fai della Paganella - Pieve di Soligo
166km
Stage 19
May 29, 2026
Feltre - Alleghe
151km
Stage 20
May 30, 2026
Gemona del Friuli - Piancavallo
199km
Stage 21
May 31, 2026
Roma - Roma
131km
Giro d'Italia Records
Most overall wins: Fausto Coppi, Alfredo Binda, Eddy Merckx (five); Giovanni Brunero, Gino Bartali, Fiorenzo Magni, Felice Gimondi, Bernard Hinault (three).
Most stage wins: Mario Cipollini (42), Alfredo Binda (41), Learco Guerra (31), Constance Girardengo (30), Eddy Merckx (25), Mark Cavendish (16)
Most mountain classification wins: Gino Bartali (seven); José Manuel Fuentes (four); Fausto Coppi, Franco Bitossi, Claudio Bortolotto, Claudio Chiappucci (three)
Most points classification wins: Francesco Moser, Giuseppe Saronni (four); Roger De Vlaeminck, Johan van der Velde, Mario Cipollini (three)
Most starts: Wladimir Panizza (18); Pierino Gavazzi, Domenico Pozzovivo (17)
Youngest winner: Fausto Coppi, 1940 (20 years and 268 days)
Oldest winner: Fiorenzo Magni, 1955 (34 years and 180 days)
Smallest margin of victory: 11 seconds (Fiorenzo Magni, 1948)
Largest margin of victory: 1:57:26 (Alfonso Calzolari, 1914)
Fastest edition: 2024 (41.866 kph)
