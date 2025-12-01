Giro d'Italia 2026

Race-homes
By published
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Giro d'Italia 2026

Date

May 8- 31, 2026

Distance

3,458.2

Start location

Nessebar, Bulgaria

Finish location

Rome, Italy

Category

UCI WorldTour/GrandTour

Edition

109th

Total climbing

49,150 metres

Previous edition

2025 Giro d'Italia

Previous winner

Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike)

2026 Giro d'Italia Overview

The 2026 Giro d'Italia route covers a total 3,459.2 kilometres and includes 49,150 metres of elevation gain across the 21 stages.

There is just one 40.2 km time trial in Tuscany, with a balance of sprint, hilly and mountain stages. The final week is packed with mountain stages in the north of Italy before a transfer to the capital Rome for the final circuit stage.

See the full details of the 2026 Giro d'Italia route on our map page.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all 21 stages of the 2026 Giro d'Italia, along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.

2025 Giro d'Italia schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Date

Start/Finish

Distance

Stage 1

May 8, 2026

Nessebar - Burgas

156km

Stage 2

May 9, 2026

Burgas - Veliko Tarnovo

220km

Stage 3

May 10, 2026

Plovdiv - Sofia

174km

Rest Day 1

May 11, 2026

Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

Stage 4

May 12, 2026

Catanzaro- Cosenza

144 km

Stage 5

May 13, 2026

Praia a Mare - Potenza

204km

Stage 6

May 14, 2026

Paestum - Napoli

161km

Stage 7

May 15, 2026

Formia - Blockhaus

246km

Stage 8

May 16, 2026

Chieti - Fermo

159 km

Stage 9

May 17, 2026

Cervia - Corno alle Scale

184 km

Rest Day 2

May 18, 2026

Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3

Stage 10

May 19, 2026

Viareggio - Massa (ITT)

40.2km

Stage 11

May 20, 2026

Porcari - Chiaveri

178km

Stage 12

May 21, 2026

Imperia - Novi Ligure

177km

Stage 13

May 22, 2026

Alessandria - Verbania

186km

Stage 14

May 23, 2026

Aosta - Pila

133km

Stage 15

May 24, 2026

Voghera - Milan

136km

Rest Day 3

May 25, 2026

Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3

Stage 16

May 26, 2026

Bellinzona - Carì

113km

Stage 17

May 27, 2026

Cassano d'Adda - Andalo

200km

Stage 18

May 28, 2026

Fai della Paganella - Pieve di Soligo

166km

Stage 19

May 29, 2026

Feltre - Alleghe

151km

Stage 20

May 30, 2026

Gemona del Friuli - Piancavallo

199km

Stage 21

May 31, 2026

Roma - Roma

131km

Giro d'Italia Records

Most overall wins: Fausto Coppi, Alfredo Binda, Eddy Merckx (five); Giovanni Brunero, Gino Bartali, Fiorenzo Magni, Felice Gimondi, Bernard Hinault (three).

Most stage wins: Mario Cipollini (42), Alfredo Binda (41), Learco Guerra (31), Constance Girardengo (30), Eddy Merckx (25), Mark Cavendish (16)

Most mountain classification wins: Gino Bartali (seven); José Manuel Fuentes (four); Fausto Coppi, Franco Bitossi, Claudio Bortolotto, Claudio Chiappucci (three)

Most points classification wins: Francesco Moser, Giuseppe Saronni (four); Roger De Vlaeminck, Johan van der Velde, Mario Cipollini (three)

Most starts: Wladimir Panizza (18); Pierino Gavazzi, Domenico Pozzovivo (17)

Youngest winner: Fausto Coppi, 1940 (20 years and 268 days)

Oldest winner: Fiorenzo Magni, 1955 (34 years and 180 days)

Smallest margin of victory: 11 seconds (Fiorenzo Magni, 1948)

Largest margin of victory: 1:57:26 (Alfonso Calzolari, 1914)

Fastest edition: 2024 (41.866 kph)

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.