Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard charges ahead of Tadej Pogačar to win gripping finale on stage 11

Some 98 days after his horror crash at Itzulia Basque country, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) produced the most important moment of the 2024 Tour de France so far, mounting an incredible comeback ride to both pull back Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and beat him in the two-up sprint in Le Lioran after being dropped 31.6km from the finish.

In what was a remarkable signal of a complete return to form for Vingegaard, who was a question mark for even starting the 111th edition of the Tour, the two-time defending champion clawed back a 30-second deficit to the race leader on the Col de Portes, before working together and stunning him in the final sprint.

Pogačar waited until the final 150 metres to launch his explosive charge for home but surprisingly, the yellow jersey never came out of the wheel and the Dane held on with a great break throw, only daring to celebrate his fourth Tour stage win past the line.

Nearly five hours of breathless racing and 211km later and only a photo finish could separate them. A huge day for Visma-Lease a Bike and a big blow to the morale of UAE Team Emirates, who worked tirelessly all day to prevent a breakaway from stealing the day from their leader. In the end, it was his key GC rival who snatched it at the last.

The Slovenian held onto the yellow jersey of course as the two arrived together but Vingegaard landed a huge psychological blow heading towards the Pyrenees this weekend. Vingegaard remained third on GC as Evenepoel worked hard behind at his own tempo to limit the losses to just 25 seconds.

More to come...

