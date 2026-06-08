Former French star Thibaut Pinot offers free stay at his farm to celebrate 2026 Tour de France stage passing through home village

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Race goes through home village of Mélisey on July 17

Thibaut Pinot during the 2023 Tour de France
Thibaut Pinot during the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fancy a three-night sojourn with one of the top French racers of his generation in his farmhouse and seeing the upcoming Tour de France from a helicopter and an official organisation car - all for free?

Former star Thibaut Pinot has announced that he will be opening up his farm to the public via the travel accommodation website Airbnb during the 2026 Tour, offering a family of up to six the chance to stay at his home for three nights.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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