Tour de France stage 6 Live - Can Mark Cavendish extend record tally in Dijon?
163.5km run from Mâcon looks like another day for the sprinters
Coach Vasilis Anastopoulos was a key figure in Cavendish's surprising renaissance at QuickStep in 2021 and he has been essential to the Manxman's success again here after joining Astana-Qazaqstan's staff during the off-season. He introduced spells of altitude training to Cavendish's preparation this year, and the sprinter also spent sustained spells at Anastopoulos' home in Greece in the build-up to the Tour. Anastopoulos was confident in Cavendish's Tour prospects after poring over his training files from the week after the Tour de Suisse. "The data I had told me was capable of doing that,” he said. “He came back to Greece immediately after the Tour de Suisse, and we did sprint work for the whole week because of all the climbs he had done before.” Read the full story here.
When Cavendish walked back his retirement decision last summer, the prospect of a record-breaking 35th stage win seemed the obvious draw, even if lead-out man Michael Mørkøv suggested to Cyclingnews earlier this year that surpassing Eddy Merckx's mark was more of an excuse to keep racing than a burning goal in itself. Certainly, Cavendish has no intention of turning the rest of this Tour into a lap of honour now that feat has been achieved. Today's finale in Dijon offers another opportunity. "First and foremost, I'll try and enjoy it and secondly we'll try and be successful again because that's fundamentally our job," Cavendish said. "I love this race, I always have loved this race. I love this race when I ride, I love this race when I watch it, and I'll always give it 100%." Dani Ostanek has more here.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 6 of the 2024 Tour de France. Tadej Pogačar holds the yellow jersey, but most headlines are for Mark Cavendish this morning after he broke the record he shared with Eddy Merckx and won his 35th Tour stage in Saint-Vulbas yesterday. Stephen Farrand was on the scene for us and sends this account.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'Such a nice guy to break my record' - Eddy Merckx gives thumbs-up to Mark Cavendish taking historic 35th Tour de France stage win'It’s not taking anything from the great Eddy Merckx, it’s just a number' says Cavendish on cycling's all-time great
-
Mads Pedersen gets green light to start stage 6 of Tour de France after crashDane crashed heavily late on stage 5, but no fractures revealed
-
Tour de France stage 6 Live - Can Mark Cavendish extend record tally in Dijon?163.5km run from Mâcon looks like another day for the sprinters
-
POC, Uvex and Rudy Project all debut new helmets at the Tour de FranceVented helmets look to be the order of the day with three new models spotted
-
A closer look at the unreleased Van Rysel FCR, as used by Decathlon AG2R at the Tour de FranceThe new aero bike has been spotted being used in the opening stages of the Tour de France
-
Are Tour de France riders cornering on their tyre sidewalls? Prototype 29c Vittoria tyre suggests they might beNew, wider rims are affecting the lean angle and tyre designs are yet to catch up
-
‘Too fast to brake’ – The bunny hop that stopped Axel Zingle crashing into Mads PedersenCofidis rider manages to evade fallen Lidl-Trek rider on final run to line
-
Another chance for Mark Cavendish to add to Tour de France record on stage 6 - previewFlat stage from Mâcon to Dijon on July 4th, 163.5km
-
Eyewitness - Tears flow as Mark Cavendish, family and Astana Qazaqstan celebrate a historic Tour de France stage victoryCyclingnews saw the real emotions emerge as 'Project 35' was accomplished