Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar moves into maillot jaune as Kévin Vauquelin solos to victory on stage 2

Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) delivered back-to-back glorious breakaway days at the Tour de France for the home nation, in the Italian Grand Départ no less, netting the stage 2 victory to Bologna after attacking away solo from his fellow escapees on the famous San Luca climb with 14km to go.

The 23-year-old Frenchman powered away from Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), who took second, and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) after they all got into the day’s early break 190km from the finish, proving the strongest on the stunning 1.9km climb which averages over a 10% gradient.

The San Luca climb brought the best of Italian cycling to the biggest bike race on the planet, with a cacophony of noise welcoming both the day’s early breakaway and the peloton behind who were fighting for the yellow jersey.

As the GC fight unfolded some three minutes down, it was déjà vu from the 2023 edition as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) exploded into life on the second ascent, forcing Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) into a response.

What the move did was answer all the questions posed in the cycling world from April when Vingegaard crashed at Itzulia Basque Country right to June 20 when he was announced on Vimsa’s Tour roster - would he be at his best?

The answer was a resounding yes, as Vingegaard was the only rider able to follow the superstar Slovenian in his brutal acceleration. Quickly, other GC hopefuls such as Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) - saw the two true best GC riders in the world move away.

Working together, Pogačar and Vingegaard navigated the descent back down to Emilia-Romagna’s capital to try and maximise their gains, as those behind struggled to put together a concerted chase with UAE and Visma teammates obviously not helping.

Evenepoel put in a stunning effort on the descent and flat run to the line to catch the top two finishers from the past three Tours de France, with Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) in his wheel, before sprinting to the line.

With the drama unfolding behind, Vauquelin rode to the finish with a 45-second gap at the crest of the climb enough to guarantee him victory. Staff waited nervously at the finish, breakaway companion and teammate Christián Rodríguez celebrated in front of TV cameras and Arkéa-B&B Hotels awaited their first-ever Tour de France stage victory after being founded in 2005.

Once the count was confirmed, Pogačar was confirmed as the new leader of the Tour de France, taking over from Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) who he dropped on San Luca, taking the yellow jersey for the first time since the 2022 race when Vingegaard dropped him on the Col du Granon.

“It was really hard for me but I’m really happy. I had a perfect day out in the breakaway. I have to thank Christian for his role in the way he helped me get through to win the stage. He put me in the perfect position and I knew I was going to be able to attack,” said Vauquelin after taking the biggest win of his career.

“Not until the last moment” did he dare to think he had it wrapped up “because I was constantly asking about time and what I could do.”

For a young Frenchman, even making his debut at the three-week race was a triumph. A stage win extended beyond his wildest dreams, another French fairytale in as many days at the Italian opener of the Tour de France,

“I wanted to take part in the Tour, that was the original dream,” he said. “To now win a stage in it, well that’s amazing and for the team as well - it just makes me incredibly happy.”

