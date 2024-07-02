Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar snares yellow with stage 4 victory in high mountains

By
published

Evenepoel, Ayuso and Roglič trail UAE Team Emirates rider into Valloire and put seconds into Vingegaard at the line

Image 1 of 20
UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej PogacarXXXXXXX cycles to the finish line to win the 4th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 140 km between Pinerolo in Italy, and Valloire in France, on July 2, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Tour de France 2024: Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates goes back into yellow leader's jersey with stage 4 victory(Image credit: Thomas SAMSON / AFP / Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) laid down a hefty marker at the Tour de France after he attacked near the summit of the Col du Galibier to win stage 4 in Valloire and move back into the yellow jersey.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.