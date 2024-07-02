Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar snares yellow with stage 4 victory in high mountains
Evenepoel, Ayuso and Roglič trail UAE Team Emirates rider into Valloire and put seconds into Vingegaard at the line
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) laid down a hefty marker at the Tour de France after he attacked near the summit of the Col du Galibier to win stage 4 in Valloire and move back into the yellow jersey.
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was the only rider to match Pogačar’s initial acceleration 800m from the top of the climb, and although the Dane was distanced on the final ramps of the climb, he put up fierce resistance, cresting the summit just eight seconds down.
On the vertiginous 18km drop into Valloire, however, Pogačar’s power and descending skills came to the fore, and the Slovenian gradually stretched out his advantage over Vingegaard, who was caught by Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) in the finale.
Pogačar crossed the line 35 seconds clear of the chasers, who were led home by Evenepoel and Ayuso.
Thanks to the time bonuses he collected atop the Galibier and the finish, Pogačar now holds a lead of 45 seconds over Evenepoel in the overall standings, while Vingegaard trails by 50 seconds.
Evenepoel was the best of the rest on the Galibier behind Pogačar and Vingegaard on the Galibier, cresting the summit 15 seconds down, but the Belgian lost ground on the descent.
The Tour had never climbed this high this soon in the race, and there was a high rate of attrition on this early foray into the Alps, which took the peloton from Italy into France by way of the climbs of Sestriere and the Col de Montgenèvre.
UAE Team Emirates whittled down the group of favourites on the interminable climb of the Galibier, with yellow jersey Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) among those distanced by the forcing of João Almeida and Adam Yates.
Near the top of the climb, UAE still had three riders in a front group of eight, but Pogačar’s expected attack took a long time to come. When it arrived, however, it was a forceful one, and the podium contenders were quickly scattered. Vingegaard limited the damage on the climb and on the early part of the descent, but Pogačar never relented. Nice is still a long way away, but the Giro-Tour double will feel considerably closer after his display here.
More to follow…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.