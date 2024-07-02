Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar snares yellow with stage 4 victory in high mountains

Image 1 of 20 Tour de France 2024: Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates goes back into yellow leader's jersey with stage 4 victory (Image credit: Thomas SAMSON / AFP / Getty Images) A focused face on UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogačar in the French Alps (Image credit: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP / Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates leads Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike to the top of the Col du Galibier, and the eight bonus seconds (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Oier Lazkano of Movistar Team accelerated at the front of the breakaway with 33km to go, on the climb of Galibier, and created separation with three other riders (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The main breakaway approaching to the Col du Galibier (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton approaching to the Col du Galibier (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Breakaway riders passing through a tunnel (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Raul Garcia Pierna of Arkea-BB Hotels and Oier Lazkano of Movistar Team lead the breakaway when the big group was still intact (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Cristian Rodriguez Martin of Arkea-BB Hotels, Tobias Halland Johannessen of Uno-X Mobility and Valentin Madouas of Groupama-FDJ in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey work on Col du Galibier (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Alexander Kristoff of Uno-X Mobility, Cees Bol of Astana Qazaqstan Team and a group of riders dropped from the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A 17-rider breakaway climbs Sestrieres (Image credit: Getty Images) EF Education-EasyPost riders - Ben Healy (left), Richard Carapaz in Yellow Leader Jersey, Italian champion Alberto Bettiol - compete on first big mountain stage (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) World champion Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck (left) and Valentin Madouas of Groupama-FDJ in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Race leader Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost competes in the peloton on stage 4, 139.4km from Pinerolo to Valloire (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) US national champion Sean Quinn of EF Education-EasyPost competes in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Toms Skujins (left) cools off Lidl-Trek teammate Jasper Stuyven (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan (centre) and a group of riders dropped from the peloton on the early climb (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Line up of classification leaders at the stage 4 start - Valentin Madouas of Groupama-FDJ in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey, Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X Mobility in the Green Sprint Jersey, Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost in the Yellow Leader Jersey and Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep in the White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A cable car at the finish area of stage 4 in Valloire, looking back into the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Fans of Tadej Pogačar prior to the start of stage 4 in Pinerolo (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) laid down a hefty marker at the Tour de France after he attacked near the summit of the Col du Galibier to win stage 4 in Valloire and move back into the yellow jersey.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was the only rider to match Pogačar’s initial acceleration 800m from the top of the climb, and although the Dane was distanced on the final ramps of the climb, he put up fierce resistance, cresting the summit just eight seconds down.

On the vertiginous 18km drop into Valloire, however, Pogačar’s power and descending skills came to the fore, and the Slovenian gradually stretched out his advantage over Vingegaard, who was caught by Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) in the finale.

Pogačar crossed the line 35 seconds clear of the chasers, who were led home by Evenepoel and Ayuso.

Thanks to the time bonuses he collected atop the Galibier and the finish, Pogačar now holds a lead of 45 seconds over Evenepoel in the overall standings, while Vingegaard trails by 50 seconds.

Evenepoel was the best of the rest on the Galibier behind Pogačar and Vingegaard on the Galibier, cresting the summit 15 seconds down, but the Belgian lost ground on the descent.

The Tour had never climbed this high this soon in the race, and there was a high rate of attrition on this early foray into the Alps, which took the peloton from Italy into France by way of the climbs of Sestriere and the Col de Montgenèvre.

UAE Team Emirates whittled down the group of favourites on the interminable climb of the Galibier, with yellow jersey Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) among those distanced by the forcing of João Almeida and Adam Yates.

Near the top of the climb, UAE still had three riders in a front group of eight, but Pogačar’s expected attack took a long time to come. When it arrived, however, it was a forceful one, and the podium contenders were quickly scattered. Vingegaard limited the damage on the climb and on the early part of the descent, but Pogačar never relented. Nice is still a long way away, but the Giro-Tour double will feel considerably closer after his display here.

More to follow…

Results

