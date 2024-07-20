Tour de France stage 20 Live - The peloton tackles a final day in the mountains

Refresh

We're already in Nice, where this Tour de France unusually concludes on Sunday, but we're heading back inland and into the Alpes Maritimes for what is a big old day of climbing considering we're not in the high Alps. Yesterday was marked by extreme altitude HC climbs, and while we don't get near the 2000-metre barrier today and are limited to cat-1s, we do have more climbing in total, with 4,600 metres of elevation (compared to 4,400 yesterday). With a distance of 132.8km, that leaves little room for flat roads, and the constant up-and-down should make for an action-packed day out.

Around an hour to go until the stage gets underway in Nice.

Here's the route profile and map of today's stage 20. (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

Around 90 minutes to go before the start of today's final mountain stage.