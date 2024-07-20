Tour de France stage 20 Live - The peloton tackles a final day in the mountains
Final road stage features Col de Turini, Col de la Colmiane and Col de la Couillole Cat.1 climbs on short, brutal 132.8km route
Tour de France 2024 - The complete guide
Tour de France 2024 favourites
Tour de France 2024 stage 20 preview - Last chance for the opportunists in final mountain stage to Col de la Couillole
How to watch the 2024 Tour de France – TV schedule, live streaming worldwide
We're already in Nice, where this Tour de France unusually concludes on Sunday, but we're heading back inland and into the Alpes Maritimes for what is a big old day of climbing considering we're not in the high Alps. Yesterday was marked by extreme altitude HC climbs, and while we don't get near the 2000-metre barrier today and are limited to cat-1s, we do have more climbing in total, with 4,600 metres of elevation (compared to 4,400 yesterday). With a distance of 132.8km, that leaves little room for flat roads, and the constant up-and-down should make for an action-packed day out.
Around an hour to go until the stage gets underway in Nice.
The Tour de France is over, but Tadej Pogačar is still running up the score – Analysis
Slovenian takes retribution for Col de la Loze and Hautacam defeats with exhibition at Isola 2000
July 20, 2024: Nice - Col de la Couillole,132.8km
Vingegaard holds Evenepoel despite losing 1:42 to yellow jersey
And a look back at the stage 19 result and current general classification.
Here's the route profile and map of today's stage 20.
Around 90 minutes to go before the start of today's final mountain stage.
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 20 of the 2024 Tour de France!
Final road stage features Col de Turini, Col de la Colmiane and Col de la Couillole Cat.1 climbs on short, brutal 132.8km route
