Tour de France stage 3 Live - Pogačar already in yellow while sprinters eye first chance

There are three category 4 climbs on the long run through the Po valley from Piacenza to Turin, though none of them should be difficult enough to deny the sprinters their opportunity on Piazzale Grande Torino this afternoon. First up is the climb to Tortona (1.1km at 6.3%) after 70km, which pays homage to Fausto Coppi. After 155km, the Tour skirts the wine country of the Langhe with the climb to Barbaresco (1.5km at 6.5%), before the day’s final climb to Sommariva Perno (3.1km at 4.6%), whose summit comes with 49km remaining.