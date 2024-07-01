Tour de France stage 3 Live - Pogačar already in yellow while sprinters eye first chance
230km leg from Piacenza to Turin pays homage to Fausto Coppi
There are three category 4 climbs on the long run through the Po valley from Piacenza to Turin, though none of them should be difficult enough to deny the sprinters their opportunity on Piazzale Grande Torino this afternoon. First up is the climb to Tortona (1.1km at 6.3%) after 70km, which pays homage to Fausto Coppi. After 155km, the Tour skirts the wine country of the Langhe with the climb to Barbaresco (1.5km at 6.5%), before the day’s final climb to Sommariva Perno (3.1km at 4.6%), whose summit comes with 49km remaining.
Today’s stage gets under way in just under an hour’s time. The peloton rolls out of Piacenza for the neutralised start at 11.15 CET, with the race due to hit kilometre zero at 11.35.
Welcome to live coverage of stage 3 of the 2024 Tour de France, which brings the race 230.8km from Piacenza to Turin.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 3 Live - Pogačar already in yellow while sprinters eye first chance230km leg from Piacenza to Turin pays homage to Fausto Coppi
-
UCI Gravel World Series – Jonas Koch and Carolin Schiff win at HegauJanine Schneider second in dash to line in women's race as gapped Daan Soete and Petr Vakoc take second in men's race
-
‘A bittersweet feeling to say goodbye’ - Peter Sagan's home road racing farewellThe 34-year-old's brief return to the road ended on the final stage of the Tour de Slovakia in front of a home crowd
-
Tour de France 2024 stage 3 preview – Cavendish and Philipsen headline as the sprinters' race beginsTwo days of suffering in the hills and the heat before Monday's 231km sprint stage from Piacenza to Turin
-
‘Damage limitation’ - Roglič, Pidcock and Bardet curb losses as Pogačar attacks'Everyone's fighting for the race with UAE again but we're only two days in’ says Hindley after coming to line with Roglič, 21 seconds down
-
Andrea Piccolo's doping bust sent shockwaves through EF Education-EasyPostJonathan Vaughters apologises to team for hiring Italian caught with growth hormones
-
'The world is warming up' – How Tour de France teams tackled the Italian heatwaveFrom sauna sessions and heat chambers to cold baths and air-con, we get insight into the teams' preparation and recovery techniques for heat acclimatisation
-
As it happened: GC battle bursts into life as breakaway wins again at the Tour de FranceSix explosive hills line 199.2km route from Cesenatico to Bologna as Tour enters Marco Pantani territory
-
The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2024Tadej Pogačar moves into leader's jersey on stage 2 of the 2024 Tour de France