Teamwork key to the maglia rosa, GC breakthroughs, and sprint domination – Five conclusions from the Giro d'Italia Women

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We look back at the main talking points from nine days of racing at the second women's Grand Tour of the season

FDJ SUEZ Dutch rider Demi Vollering (C) wearing the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey and winner of the Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race poses on podium with second placed Canyon SRAM German rider Antonia Niedermaier (L) and third placed SD Worx Dutch rider Anna Van Der Breggen after the 9th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026 - Tour of Italy Women cycling race between Saluzzo and Saluzzo, Italy, on June 7, 2026. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
Demi Vollering, Antonia Niedermaier, and Anna van der Breggen on the final podium of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

After nine days of exciting racing, culminating in a thrilling final stage which decided the overall winner, the 2026 Giro d’Italia Women is over.

The second women's Grand Tour of the year saw a host of storylines fill the 1,151km between Cesenatico and Saluzzo, from the early sprint stages to the breakaway days and the GC-focussed mountain tests.

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