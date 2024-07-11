Tour de France: Biniam Girmay the new sprint boss, takes third win on stage 12

Image 1 of 13 Tour de France 2024: Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) makes it three in Villeneuve-sur-Lot (Image credit: Getty Images) Tour de France 2024: Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) makes it three in Villeneuve-sur-Lot (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix) Race leader Tadej Pogačar was wrapped by UAE Team Emirates teammates in the peloton, with Adam Yates just behind and Pavel Sivakov just in front (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Alpecin-Deceuninck leads the peloton with under 50km to go and the breakaway less than a minute ahead (Image credit: Getty Images) With 68km to go, Anthony Turgis dropped from the breakaway leaving three riders - Valentin Madouas, Quentin Pacher, Jonas Abrahamsen - to hold off the charging peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The breakaway still intact after 100km - Valentin Madouas and Quentin Pacher of Groupama-FDJ, Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X Mobility (in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey), and Anthony Turgis of TotalEnergies (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Wearing the KOM polka dots on stage 12, Jonas Abrahamsen (second-placed in the category) rides in the breakaway during the 203.6 km stage 12 in south-central France (Image credit: Getty Images) As Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X Mobility competes in the breakaway, a fan cheers from the side of the road with a good view (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck rides in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton passes through Autoire village during stage 12 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) At the start in Aurillac three contenders line up - Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates in the Yellow Leader Jersey, Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike (third overall) and Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep in the White Best Young Rider Jersey (second overall) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar rides among his UAE Team Emirates squad on stage 12, from from Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) claimed a hat-trick of stage victories in the Tour de France on stage 12, out-pacing Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

The result and more points gained at the intermediate sprint gives Girmay a commanding lead in the green jersey competition which he leads by 111 points over Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The sprinters' stage saw more drama among the Tour de France overall contenders with Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) getting caught up in a late crash and losing 2:27 on the race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

