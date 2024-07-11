Tour de France: Biniam Girmay the new sprint boss, takes third win on stage 12
Green jersey holder beats Van Aert, Démare as Primož Roglič loses time in late crash
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) claimed a hat-trick of stage victories in the Tour de France on stage 12, out-pacing Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in Villeneuve-sur-Lot.
The result and more points gained at the intermediate sprint gives Girmay a commanding lead in the green jersey competition which he leads by 111 points over Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
The sprinters' stage saw more drama among the Tour de France overall contenders with Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) getting caught up in a late crash and losing 2:27 on the race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
More to come.
Results
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
