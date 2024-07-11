Tour de France: Biniam Girmay the new sprint boss, takes third win on stage 12

Green jersey holder beats Van Aert, Démare as Primož Roglič loses time in late crash

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) claimed a hat-trick of stage victories in the Tour de France on stage 12, out-pacing Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

