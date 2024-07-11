Live coverage

Tour de France stage 12 Live - A flat finish suited to the sprinters once again

By
last updated

Starting in Aurillac, the 203.6km race heads southwest to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, a stage that both breakaway specialists and sprinters will have circled in their road books

Tour de France 2024 - The complete guide

Tour de France 2024 favourites

Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard charges ahead of Tadej Pogačar to win gripping finale on stage 11

Tour de France momentum with Jonas Vingegaard as he gives Tadej Pogačar reason to doubt - Analysis

Tour de France stage 12 preview

Refresh

Mark Cavendish lead-out man Michael Mørkøv leaves Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19

Mark Cavendish's lead-out man Michael Mørkøv is out of the Tour de France with a COVID-19 infection, his Astana Qazaqstan team has announced.

The full map of today's stage.

Just under two hours to go before today's stage starts and it's looking like another sprinter-friendly day in the saddle.

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 12 of the 2024 Tour de France!

Latest on Cyclingnews