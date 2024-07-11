Tour de France stage 12 Live - A flat finish suited to the sprinters once again
Starting in Aurillac, the 203.6km race heads southwest to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, a stage that both breakaway specialists and sprinters will have circled in their road books
Tour de France stage 12 preview
Mark Cavendish lead-out man Michael Mørkøv leaves Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19
Astana-Qazaqstan's veteran lead-out master and key lieutenant to Cavendish forced to leave the race ahead of stage 12
Mark Cavendish's lead-out man Michael Mørkøv is out of the Tour de France with a COVID-19 infection, his Astana Qazaqstan team has announced.
"Yesterday evening and this morning Michael Mørkøv was tested positive for Covid-19," the team announced on their website. "Despite the rider feels good and doesn’t have essential symptoms, the medical staff of Astana Qazaqstan Team took a decision to stop the rider, first of all, to protect his health from long-term effects the virus could provoke in the future."
The full map of today's stage.
Just under two hours to go before today's stage starts and it's looking like another sprinter-friendly day in the saddle.
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 12 of the 2024 Tour de France!
