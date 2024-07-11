Tour de France stage 12 Live - A flat finish suited to the sprinters once again

Refresh

Astana-Qazaqstan's veteran lead-out master and key lieutenant to Cavendish forced to leave the race ahead of stage 12

Mark Cavendish's lead-out man Michael Mørkøv is out of the Tour de France with a COVID-19 infection, his Astana Qazaqstan team has announced.

"Yesterday evening and this morning Michael Mørkøv was tested positive for Covid-19," the team announced on their website. "Despite the rider feels good and doesn’t have essential symptoms, the medical staff of Astana Qazaqstan Team took a decision to stop the rider, first of all, to protect his health from long-term effects the virus could provoke in the future."