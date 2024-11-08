Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia 2025 Date May 9-June 1 2025 Distance 3413km Start location Durrës, Albania Finish location Rome, Italy Category UCI WorldTour/GrandTour Edition 108th Total climbing 52,500m of elevation gain Previous edition 2024 Giro de Italia Previous winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Giro d'Italia 2025 results

Stage 21: Simon Yates clinches overall victory as teammate Olav Kooij takes final stage / How it unfolded - Live coverage

The final stage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia was a much more predictable affair than Saturday's mountain epic, with Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) powering to his second bunch sprint victory of the race, this time in the streets of Rome. Kooij received a perfect leadout in the technical final kilometre from teammates Edoardo Affini and Wout van Aert, pipping Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5) to the line with a fine late acceleration.

Meanwhile Simon Yates finished safely in the main bunch in 74th spot, ready to celebrate the second Grand Tour of his career - and Visma-Lease a Bike's second Giro d'Italia GC victory in three years.

Stage 20: Simon Yates rips maglia rosa off Isaac del Toro with devastating attack on Colle delle Finestre / How it unfolded - Live coverage

A blistering attack by Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the Colle dell Finestre, the same climb where he lost the Giro d'Italia back in 2018, has rendered up the race to him in 2025. Yates' attack, some 13 kilometres from the top of the single hardest ascent of the Giro, left both maglia rosa Isaac del Toro and main challenger Richard Carapaz reeling. And by the end of the stage, following Yates' tenacious move, the 2025 Giro lead changed hands for good.

Stage winner Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) claimed his team's second breakaway victory, but his win was all but eclipsed by Yates' dramatic success. Third at the finish with an advantage of more than five minutes on Del Toro, the Briton will now head into Rome with his second Grand Tour victory, after winning the 2018 Vuelta a España, securely in the bag.

Stage 19: Nicolas Prodhomme claims solo victory, as Isaac del Toro clings to Richard Carapaz's attacks on mountainous stage 19 / How it unfolded - Live coverage

Nicolas Prodhomme claimed the victory on stage 19, soloing away from the day's breakaway on a brutal 166 kilometre stage with five major climbs. As the Frenchman was en route to the win, Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) attacked to try to steal the maglia rosa, but race leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) was attentive and clung to his wheel. Del Toro out-sprinted Carapaz for second on the stage, with the pair gaining 22 seconds on the remainder of the GC group.

Stage 18: Giro d'Italia: Nico Denz saves Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's race with stage 18 victory / How it unfolded - Live coverage



After their GC bid for victory with Primoz Roglič crumbled away, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe managed to salvage a stage win thanks to team worker Nico Denz. Alread a double winner in the 2023 race, Denz infiltrated his way into a break of 35, then made it into a smaller move of 11 and finally went clear with 19 kilometres to go.

Whilst Denz soloed home alone in impressive style and just over a minute up on closest chasers Mirco Maestri (Polti-VisitMalta) and Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the main peloton rolled home over 13 minutes back, content to bide their time for the two remaining mountain stages. Pre-race contender Juan Ayuso was forced to abandon after a wasp sting to his eye compounded his knee injury woes, but his UAE teammate Isaac del Toro remained in pink for a tenth straight day.



Stage 17: Giro d'Italia: Isaac del Toro rebounds to win stage 17 / How it unfolded - Live coverage



Isaac del Toro could hardly have silenced his doubters better as the Giro d'Italia leader dropped all his GC challengers on the technical run-in to Bormio to claim the win. Del Toro crossed the line a scant four seconds ahead of Romain Bardet (Picnic-PostNL) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost). But after a day where he had seemingly been up against the ropes on the Mortirolo climb, it represented a significant comeback.

Previously second-placed Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished fourth, 11 seconds back, and dropped to third overall behind Carapaz. Meanwhile Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) remained in fourth. The main message of the day, though, was that Del Toro is not going to give up his pink jersey as easily as it had looked 24 hours earlier.

Stage 16: Christian Scaroni wins stage 16 as Isaac del Toro falters on San Valentino summit finish / How it unfolded - Live coverage

Two XDS Astana riders, Christian Scaroni and Lorenzo Fortunato, moved away from a small lead group on the final climb and held off chasers for a one-two parade atop San Valentino. Scaroni earned the stage victory while Fortunato earned more points for the mountain classification lead. Giulio Pellizzari went third for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, though the team suffered a significant loss when pre-race GC favourite Primož Roglič crashed early and pulled out.

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) struggled across the four major climbs on the 203km stage, but retained the lead over Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) in second and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) now in third.

Stage 15: Carlos Verona holds off chase to triumph with solo victory, as Primož Roglič loses valuable time into Asiago / How it unfolded - Live coverage

Carlos Verona (Lidl-Trek) secured a 40km solo victory on stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia, holding off a chase group and crossing the line 22 seconds ahead of Florian Stork (Tudor Pro Cycling) and an additional second ahead of Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) on the streets of Asiago.

On a day that saw the general classification riders attacking over the main ascents, mid-race Monte Grappa and late-race Passo Dori, Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was dropped and lost valuable time on the final climb.

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) continues to lead the overall classification by 1:20 ahead of Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) and 1:26 ahead of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Stage 14: Giro d'Italia: Kasper Asgreen solos to stage 14 breakaway victory as GC riders lose time in late-race crash / How it unfolded - Live coverage

Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost) struck a rare blow for the breakaway on stage 14 to solo to the stage win in Gorizia-Nova Gorica with an attack 6.5km from the line.

The Dane took advantage of carnage in the chasing peloton to record his 14th career win as an expected sprint day delivered major GC gaps thanks to a late crash on the closing circuit.

Major Giro contenders – including Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) – were all caught out in the chaos, losing time ranging from 48 seconds to over 16 minutes.

Stage 13: Mads Pedersen digs deep in uphill charge against Wout van Aert for victory / How it unfolded - Live coverage

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) surged to the front of the pack with 150 metres to go on the stiff uphill finish in Vicenza and held off Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) for the stage 13 victory. Van Aert took second while race leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) could not get around the Belgian and finished third.

The wiin now gives Pedersen a total of four at this year's Giro d'Italia, and he adds points for the maglia ciclamino jersey. Meanwhile, third place for the maglia rosa means the Mexican rider adds a four-second bonus for the stage finish, plus a two-second bonus in the intermediate sprint, to pad his GC lead.

Stage 12: Giro d'Italia: Olav Kooij claims bunch sprint on stage 12 / How it unfolded - Live Coverage

Olav Kooij profited from a superb lead-out from teammate Wout van Aert to claim his first stage win of the 2025 Giro d'Italia. Race leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) claimed a two-second time bonus at the Red Bull sprinto to extend his lead.

Stage 11: Richard Carapaz attacks late for solo victory on stage 11 / How it unfolded - Live coverage

An expected day for the breakaway on stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia instead brought a minor GC skirmish on the final climb of Pietra di Bismantova, as Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) staged a 9km solo raid to take his fourth career Giro stage victory, 10 seconds up on the GC group led home by maglia rosa Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Stage 10: Daan Hoole wins stage 10 TT as Isaac del Toro holds maglia rosa / How it unfolded - Live coverage

Rain made for a dramatic day at the Giro d'Italia stage 10 individual time trial. After Primož Roglič crashed during the pre-stage recon, the GC riders took the slick roads carefully. Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) claimed the day, while Isaac del Toro lost time to UAE Team Emirates XRG teammate Juan Ayuso and saw his lead slashed.

Stage 9: Wout van Aert triumphs on strade bianche to win stage 9 / How it unfolde - Live coverage

Wout van Aert was redeemed on stage 9, claiming the victory after going on the attack on the gravel roads of Tuscany. The Belgian beat Isaac del Toro to the line, but the young Mexican moved into the maglia rosa.

Stage 8: Luke Plapp wins stage 8 with stunning solo attack, Ulissi snatches maglia rosa / How it unfolded - Live coverage

Luke Plapp (Team Jayco–AlUla) took a career-defining stage win at the Giro d'Italia after launching a stunning solo attack outside the final 40km on the hilly terrain of stage 8.

Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) battled in the chase group, not only to reel in Plapp but in the hopes of claiming the maglia rosa from Primož Roglič. His finishing margin of over four minutes over the maglia rosa group saw him take the race lead and pink jersey.



Stage 7: Juan Ayuso shakes up GC with stage 7 victory atop Tagliacozzo / How it unfolded - Live coverage

After the sprinters dominated the racing in the first week, the GC riders and climbers took over on stage 7 to Tagliacozzo. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) attacked in the final kilometre to in the stage and gain precious seconds on Primož Roglič and all his GC rivals.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) lost more than 25 minutes and so Roglič pulled on the pink jersey. However he now leads Ayuso by just four seconds.

Stage 6: Kaden Groves wins chaotic stage 6 following race neutralisation / How it unfolded – Live coverage

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) navigated a day of chaos to win stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, getting through a big crash and a race stoppage to claim his first victory of the year.

In a frantic final, the Australian proved the fastest in a somewhat reduced sprint, speeding to the line ahead of Milan Fretin (Cofidis) and Paul Magnier (Soudal QuickStep).

A mass crash with 70km to go saw the race temporarily stopped and GC times on the stage neutralised, and several riders abandon, including Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Stage 5: Mads Pedersen extends his lead with third win on stage 5 in Matera / How it unfolded – Live coverage

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) reinforced his title as the rider of the Giro d’Italia’s first week, scoring his third stage win in five days on a tricky, punchy finish in Matera.

The Dane, already in the maglia rosa of race leader and the favourite to win here, duly delivered on his form despite seeming to be in trouble on a late hill at 2km to go.

He made it back to the front – and onto teammate Mathias Vacek’s wheel – inside the final kilometre, perfectly timing his surge to hold off Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) in the final run to the line.

Stage 4: Casper van Uden claims stage 4 sprint victory as Mads Pedersen is delayed behind late-race crash / How it unfolded - Live coverage

Casper Van Uden (Picnic-PostNL) claimed the sprint victory on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia after a chaotic sprint into Lecce. It was an all-Dutch podium as Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished second and Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor) third, while maglia rosa Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) was off the podium in fourth on the day.

Pedersen was held up after being caught behind a crash with 20km to go, but his team worked to bring him back to the front for the final sprint, and although he could only manage fourth after the tiring effort, he hung on to the overall race lead.

Stage 3: Mads Pedersen blazes to sprint victory on stage 3 and reclaims maglia rosa/ How it unfolded - Live coverage

Lidl-Trek lived up to their super team status during stage 3, producing a dominant team performance before leading out Mads Pedersen to the stage victory.

The Dane used his speed to win again and the time bonus meant he took back the maglia rosa from Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) was a close second and Orluis Aular (Movistar) third in the sprint as the GC riders avoided any dangers or risks before transfering to Italy for stage 4 on Tuesday.

Stage 2: Josh Tarling wins stage 2 time trial as Primož Roglič takes over maglia rosa / How it unfolded - Live coverage

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) became the youngest winner of a Giro time trial in Tirana, showing his maturity and pure time trial skills on the 13.7km city centre course. Tarling set a time of set a time of 16:07, riding at an average speed of 51.003km/h.

Stage 1 winner Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and runner-up Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) were expected to fight for the maglia rosa but 2023 Giro winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) stunned them ands his overall rivals with a superb time trial performance.

Roglič was just one second slower than Tarling but finished 11 seconds faster than Pedersen, to take the maglia rosa by a single second. His GC rivals lost between ten and 40 seconds.

Stage 1: Mads Pedersen edges Wout van Aert to win stage 1 and claim first pink jersey / How it unfolded - Live coverage

Former world champion Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) outsprinted Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) by half a bike length and won the opening stage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia. Orluis Aular (Movistar) was next in the bunch finish and claimed third.

Pedersen's team controlled the two Surrel climbs on the final finish circuits to set up the Dane's first-ever leader's jersey of a Grand Tour. Pedersen leads the overall classification by four seconds over Van Aert, and another two seconds over Aular.

With 5km to go, a crash took out several riders, including Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) and Geoffrey Bouchard (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), who were not able to finish.

2025 Giro d'Italia Overview

Giro d'Italia 2025 route



Unpredictable Albanian opener pits sprinters against Classics stars in fight for the first maglia rosa – 2025 Giro d'Italia stage 1 preview



Who will win the Giro d'Italia 2025? Analysing the favourites



A very different Giro d'Italia - How will the absence of Tadej Pogačar shape this year's race?



Giro d'Italia 2025 - The comprehensive team-by-team guide

How to watch the Giro d'Italia

The 2025 Giro d'Italia marks the 108th edition of the Italian Grand Tour. The event is scheduled to be held from May 9 to June 1 with a Grande Partenza in Albania.

