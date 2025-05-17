Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Live - A jagged profile to test Primož Roglič's grip on the maglia rosa

197km from Giulianova to Castelraimondo with a 13.1km long at 7.4% sitting in the middle of the route will offer a challenge to the GC standings

197km to go

Neutral start

It's Primož Roglič's second day in pink at this race. Last time the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider had it he kept it for a day thanks to Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) storming to another stage win. Will today be similar Does the Slovenian want to give the jersey away yet again?

The riders have been signing on in front of a packed crowd in Giulianova and are getting ready for the neutralised start. 

The GC is very tight at the moment with just 46" splitting the top 15 riders and just under three minutes splitting the top 25, so the GC could really change today if the breakaway is right. 

The race is expected to be chaotic today with a breakaway success definitely on the cards. But, who are Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe fine with letting go up the road? 

The neutral start of today's stage is at 12:15 local time with kilometre zero coming roughly 10 minutes after that. 

Here's the profile on our hands today, and for a deeper look at what the stage has in store, check out our full preview.

With four seconds between Ayuso and Roglič, the dynamics of the GC battle today will be charged.

Our news writer James Moultrie is on the ground in Italy and has delved into deep into the GC analysis of the race at it stands.

Read the full piece here.

Yesterday's stage was the beginning of an upheaval in the general classification, with pre-race favourite Primož Roglič seizing the pink jersey, but falling short of GC rival Juan Ayuso on the stage finish.

Giro d'Italia: Juan Ayuso shakes up GC with stage 7 victory atop Tagliacozzo

Buongiorno and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia! 

