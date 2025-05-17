Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Live - A jagged profile to test Primož Roglič's grip on the maglia rosa

Refresh

197km to go The flag is waved and the racing begins with immediate attacks coming off the front led by XDS-Astana.

Neutral start The riders have started the neutralised zone of the stage with sunny conditions and temperatures in the high teens to low twenties.

It's Primož Roglič's second day in pink at this race. Last time the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider had it he kept it for a day thanks to Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) storming to another stage win. Will today be similar Does the Slovenian want to give the jersey away yet again? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have been signing on in front of a packed crowd in Giulianova and are getting ready for the neutralised start. Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) hasn't had the start he was probably hoping for but maybe today could change as the stage, on paper, suits him well. He does have Simon Yates in 9th place over just 39" down but will surely be allowed some freedom today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The GC is very tight at the moment with just 46" splitting the top 15 riders and just under three minutes splitting the top 25, so the GC could really change today if the breakaway is right.

The race is expected to be chaotic today with a breakaway success definitely on the cards. But, who are Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe fine with letting go up the road? You'd expect Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) who sits in 8th place at +37" down would be an ideal candidate to allow go as he would retake pink for Lidl-Trek and take the pressure off Primož Roglič and his team with another tough day to come tomorrow. However, are Lidl-Trek thinking the same and does Vacek have the legs to pull it off after a week of working for Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone.

The neutral start of today's stage is at 12:15 local time with kilometre zero coming roughly 10 minutes after that.

Here's the profile on our hands today, and for a deeper look at what the stage has in store, check out our full preview. (Image credit: RCS Sport/Giro d'Italia)

Yesterday's stage was the beginning of an upheaval in the general classification, with pre-race favourite Primož Roglič seizing the pink jersey, but falling short of GC rival Juan Ayuso on the stage finish.



