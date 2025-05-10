Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Live - Every second will count in the 13.7km Tirana time trial

Refresh

Josef Černý is looking good. He's through the time check with the third fastest time, four seconds quicker than Hayter and seven seconds slower than Affini.

Affini’s efforts are being rewarded - he’s through the intermediate check with the fastest time so far.

A lairy moment for Affini, who has to correct himself as he flies round a corner. He’s clearly going for it today.

Affini is off. His time trial credentials are clear from the European champion’s jersey he’s wearing.

One rider who could threaten the lead is Eduardo Affini, who starts in a few minutes. The Italian was second in the opening time trial at the Giro four years ago.

Michael Hepburn is the first rider for a while to come within 10 seconds of Hayter's time at the intermediate check, but he's still some way down, at 13 seconds. Hayter's leads looks safe for now.

Here comes Tratnik, it's going to be close...and he just misses out, by four seconds.

Hayter’s already under pressure - Tratnik has beaten his time at the intermediate check by 7 seconds.

NEW FASTEST TIME - HAYTER Not long after, Hayter has also finished his ride, catching his two-minute man at the line. How long will his time of 16-21 keep him on the hot seat?

We have our first finisher! Märkl completes the course in a time of 18-23

Kasper Asgreen and Maikel Zijlaard are the only riders within 30 seconds of Hayter’s time at the intermediate check.

Hayter is comfortably the quickest out there on the road. He’s just passed his minute man Govekar, and set the fastest time so far at the time check.

Niklas Märkl is the first rider through the half-way checkpoint, in a time of 11-41.

Jan Tratnik could potentially be one such rider. He’s a very powerful time trialist, but finished 13-46 down yesterday. This will be a rare chance for him to ride for himself at this Giro, where his primary goal is to aid Red Bull teammate Primož Roglič’s pink jersey bid.

The order of the time trial is, as usual, based on the reverse order of their position in GC, so all of the riders starting off early had had especially difficult days yesterday. It could be that some of them were holding back in order to attack today’s stage, however - we’ll get a better idea soon once they start reaching the intermediate time checks.

Ethan Hayter has just started his ride. In top form he might have been expected to be a contender for both yesterday’s stage and maybe even today’s, but is having a rough time, telling Cyclingnews that he was suffering from stomach problems to the point where he was struggling to breathe.

The riders will be setting off at minute intervals, until we get into the last 15 riders, who will set off every three minutes.

STAGE BEGINS And we’re off! Niklas Märkl rolls down the start ramp to get stage two underway.

Mads Pedersen could not have been happier with how yesterday’s stage played out, which he described as ‘perfection’. He had his team to set him up perfectly for the win yesterday - today, however, he’s all on his own, as he attempts to defend the pink jersey.

Fortunately the weather is again good in Tirana, with the city centre course dry and fast.

Tick, tock, tick, tock. The minutes are ticking down to the start of the time trial.

Stage 1 was an emotional day for Francesco Busatto (Intermarché-Wanty). He was fourh in the speint in Tirana, pulled on the best young rider's white jersey but was also given a UCI yellow card for "Irregular sprint" James Moultrie has the full story. 'Irregular sprint' lands best young rider Francesco Busatto first yellow card of Giro d'Italia, but he retains white jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the first stage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) wears the maglia rosa of race leader from his victory over Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). But the tables could turn in the stage 2 individual time trial in Tirana, Albania. Pedersen has a four-second lead on Van Aert in the Giro d'Italia general classification, but the Belgian is a favourite to take the maglia rosa in the 13.7-kilometre test. The action starts at 13:25 CET when Niklas Märkel (Picnic-PostNL) heads down the ramp. The German gave up 26 minutes on the opening stage and is last in the GC. Click below for the full time trial start times. Giro d'Italia 2025 - Stage 2 time trial start times (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the minutes tick down to the start of the TT, everyone is looking back to Friday's first stage and the impact it had on the race.

As Alasdair writes, stage 1 has already seen Mikel Landa forced to abandon after a terrible crash and other potential top favourites like Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) and Dani Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) lose time as well, top team managers argue that stage 2's time trial will establish a much clearer pecking order amongst the remaining favourites. "Stage 2 is like a microcosm of the GC battle," Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Sports Director Patxi Vila told Cyclingnews. "OK, it's only 13 kilometres so it's short and that's a 16-minute effort, more or less. But even so it's going to tell us important stuff, like which of the top names are in really good shape from the get-go. "At the same time, if it's pretty clear that we and UAE [Team Emirates] are the maximum favourites, this'll give us a better idea of the battle order for each of our riders. It'll give us a better idea of where we are."

To fully understand what to expect today, check this excellent preview by Alasdair Fotheringham, who is in Tirana for Cyclingnews along with James Moultrie. Giro d'Italia 2025 stage 2 preview: Is this the first real GC day? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Niklas Märkl of Team Picnic PostNL will be the first rider to start the 13.7km time trial around the city centre streets of Tirana. As always, we'll have all the action and the best updates from the time trial, with full post-stage reaction and analysis.

Stage 2 is set to kick off at 13:25 local time, so 12:25 in the UK or 7:10 EST.