Giro d'Italia: Richard Carapaz attacks late for solo victory on stage 11

Maglia rosa Isaac del Toro best in bunch sprint ahead of Giulio Ciccone and Tom Pidcock

Giro d'Italia 2025: Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) rides solo for stage 11 victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
An expected day for the breakaway on stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia instead brought a minor GC skirmish on the final climb of Pietra di Bismantova, as Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) staged a 9km solo raid to take his fourth career Giro stage victory.

The Ecuadorian sped past the day’s breakaway on the final second-category climb of the challenging mid-mountain stage to little reaction from the remainder of the GC group. He pushed on alone over the top and the remaining 5km to win and move up in the standings.

