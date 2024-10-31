Giro d'Italia postpones 2025 route presentation as Albanian start appears in doubt

Italian Grand Tour could be hit by political fallout after failed immigration policy

Tadej Pogačar leads the 2024 Giro d&#039;Italia peloton through Rome
Tadej Pogačar leads the 2024 Giro d'Italia peloton through Rome (Image credit: Getty Images)

RCS Sport, the organiser of the Giro d'Italia, scrambled to play down reports of problems with the route of the men's 2025 Corsa Rosa, insisting that the route presentation planned for November 12 in Rome was postponed due to simple 'technical problems'. 

The route of the Giro d'Italia Women does not seem in doubt, with the concerns reportedly centred around the opening stages of the men's race in Albania. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.