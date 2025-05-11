Giro d'Italia Stage 3 Live - Who can take the maglia rosa from Primoz Roglič on the final hilly stage in Albania?
Mads Pedersen is only one second down on Roglič but other riders see a chance of success and the maglia rosa
Today's stage heads to the south of Albania via a long loop. The 160km stage includes los of hills inland but also a flat and then final coast road after the key Qafa e Llogarasë climb.
Primoz Roglič was not expecting to pull on the pink jersey. His performance and time gains surprised him and fired a warning shot to his GC rivals.
'It's a big surprise' - Primoz Roglič strikes first in Giro d'Italia GC battle to take race lead
Roglič is already in pink and already the reference point for the GC battle.
Read Alasdair Fotheringham's GC analysis to understand what it means.
Giro d'Italia GC analysis: after two stages, Primoz Roglič is already the reference point
To look back at our live coverage of stage 2, to see how the racing developed and the GC battle emerged, click below. There were crashes, spills and high-speed suffering in Tirana.
As it happened: Giro d’Italia race lead changes hands after explosive stage 2 time trial
Stage 2 was intense and thrilling, with a close battle for the stage win and for the GC placings. Read our full stage report for all the details on what happened.
Giro d'Italia: Josh Tarling wins stage 2 time trial as Primož Roglič takes over maglia rosa
Buongiorno, hello and welcome to our live coverage of the stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia.
Today's stage is 160km on a long, hilly loop south of Valona. It should inspire some great racing.
As always, Cyclingnews will have the best, most detailed live updates from the race, including all the pre-race build-up and latest news and then the post-race reaction, results and analysis.
Alasdair Fotheringham and James Moultrie are on the ground in Albania, with our global team providing 24 hour coverage.
