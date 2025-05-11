Giro d'Italia Stage 3 Live - Who can take the maglia rosa from Primoz Roglič on the final hilly stage in Albania?

Mads Pedersen is only one second down on Roglič but other riders see a chance of success and the maglia rosa

Today's stage heads to the south of Albania via a long loop. The 160km stage includes los of hills inland but also a flat and then final coast road after the key Qafa e Llogarasë climb.

Primoz Roglič was not expecting to pull on the pink jersey.  His performance and time gains surprised him and fired a warning shot to his GC rivals. 

Roglič is already in pink and already the reference point for the GC battle. 

Buongiorno, hello and welcome to our live coverage of the  stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia.

