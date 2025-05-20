Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Live - Key GC day as favourites do battle against the clock

Refresh

The stage hasn’t even started yet, but already it’s off to a bad start for Roglič - in his recon ride this morning, he crashed. This won’t do much for his reputation as someone who hits the deck a lot, and we’re now left wondering if he’ll be firing on all cylinders for what is a very important stage for his pink jersey chances.

Historically, early time trials like this are where Primož Roglič has laid the foundations for his GC overall victories, but the Slovenian is this time left playing catch up after his unfortunate day in the gravel on Sunday. He finds himself 2-25 down on Isaac Del Toro in the pink jersey, and 1-12 behind rival Jan Ayuso.

We start the second week of the Giro with what’s likely to be one of the most significant days so far in the race for the pink jersey - the race’s second individual time trial. While the gaps in stage one were mostly small, this one is twice as long, and so a real chance for the stronger riders against the clock to take a chunk of time.