Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Live - Key GC day as favourites do battle against the clock
Riders to complete 28.6km course in race’s second and final time trial to Pisa.
The stage hasn’t even started yet, but already it’s off to a bad start for Roglič - in his recon ride this morning, he crashed. This won’t do much for his reputation as someone who hits the deck a lot, and we’re now left wondering if he’ll be firing on all cylinders for what is a very important stage for his pink jersey chances.
Historically, early time trials like this are where Primož Roglič has laid the foundations for his GC overall victories, but the Slovenian is this time left playing catch up after his unfortunate day in the gravel on Sunday. He finds himself 2-25 down on Isaac Del Toro in the pink jersey, and 1-12 behind rival Jan Ayuso.
We start the second week of the Giro with what’s likely to be one of the most significant days so far in the race for the pink jersey - the race’s second individual time trial. While the gaps in stage one were mostly small, this one is twice as long, and so a real chance for the stronger riders against the clock to take a chunk of time.
Hello and welcome to stage ten of the 2025 Giro d'Italia!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Live - Key GC day as favourites do battle against the clockRiders to complete 28.6km course in race’s second and final time trial to Pisa.
-
Wind tunnel tested: Where should you carry your bottles?Are empty cages slower? And do aero bottles actually make you faster?
-
Rapha Pro Team Powerweave gravel shoes review: Excellent gravel shoes, but I can't help but feel they are overpricedThe Pro Team Powerweave shoes have performed very well across a range of gravel riding, but I can't find a standout reason for why you should buy them
-
'In France, luxury teammates are very expensive' – David Gaudu believes team budget and employment restrictions limit his prospects as he extends contract28-year-old Frenchman admits being 'petrified' on 'nightmare' Giro d'Italia strade bianche stage
-
Primož Roglič crashes during Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial recon ride – VideoSlovenian falls for the second time in three days at the Giro, this time sliding out on the wet roads of Pisa
-
2025 Giro d'Italia stage 10 - Time trial start times and previewMay 20, 2025: Lucca-Pisa (ITT), km. 28.6 - the next major test for GC contenders comes on Tuesday
-
Jonas Vingegaard says race doctor 'never once checked me for a concussion' after Paris-Nice crashDane calls for change to in-race concussion protocol after being allowed to race on with a visible facial injury
-
Surrounded and outnumbered, Primož Roglič is in a Giro d'Italia conundrum - Philippa York analysisPhilippa York examines just what the options are to recapture lost minutes through the second week of racing in Italy
-
Paige Onweller tops Heather Jackson and Justin Peck overtakes Lachlan Morton for Stetina's Paydirt titlesTrio of timed segments decide winners on Nevada long course, with $10,000 on offer for elite women only