Giro d'Italia: Josh Tarling wins stage 2 time trial as Primož Roglič takes over maglia rosa

Tarling beats Roglič by a single second. Jay Vine third on stage.

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 10 Joshua Tarling of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 2 a 137km individual time trial stage from Tirana to Tirana UCIWT on May 10 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Josh Tarling (ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) used his time trial skills talents to win the stage 2 time of the Giro d'Italia around Tirana, as Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) produced the ride of the day to finish a close second and so snatch the maglia rosa from stage 1 winner Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek). Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) endured a bad day and so failed to get even close to Pedersen.

21-year-old Tarling set a time of 16:07 for the 13.7km city centre course, at an average speed of 51.003km/h. Tarling dived through the many corners with control, powered up the gradual climb to Sauk and then took a few risks and stayed aero on the fast descent to the finish line.

