Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ronde van Brugge-Tour of Bruges overview Date March 26, 2026 Row 0 - Cell 2 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Previous edition 2025 Classic Brugge-De Panne Women Row 4 - Cell 2 Previous winner Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx-Protime) Row 5 - Cell 2

Lorena Wiebes won the Classic Brugge-De Panne in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronde van Brugge-Tour of Bruges information

The Ronde van Brugge-Tour of Bruges was known as the Classic Brugge-De Panne Women until a name change for 2026.

The Women's WorldTour one-day race is scheduled for Wednesday, March 26, one day after the men's race. The cobbled Classic has become a showcase for top sprinters and Classics riders due to its Flemish route profile.

The men's event began in 1977 as a three-day stage race. The organisers Golazo Sports added the Women’s WorldTour race in 2018, and that same year transformed the men’s contest to a one-day race.

The two races continue on back-to-back mid-week dates, sharing the same start and finish lines, but different routes.

The Ronde van Brugge-Tour of Bruges marks a series of three big one-day races in Belgium, leading to Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders. It is the fifth event of the Spring Classics.

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the race for a second time in 2024, taking the sprint ahead of Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich Post NL) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health). However, a bunch sprint is not always the case, as the year before Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) carried a 1:10 margin across the line to a chase group of five riders, led by Balsamo for second place.

in 2025 Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the Classic Brugge-De Panne, beating Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Balsamo in a high-speed sprint. Cat Ferguson (Movistar) made a solo attack with 35km to go and kept the peloton at just over ten seconds for a long time but was eventually reeled in 2.5km from the finish.

