Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2026
Date
March 26, 2026
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Start location
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Finish location
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Distance
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Previous edition
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Previous winner
Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx-Protime)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ronde van Brugge-Tour of Bruges information
The Ronde van Brugge-Tour of Bruges was known as the Classic Brugge-De Panne Women until a name change for 2026.
The Women's WorldTour one-day race is scheduled for Wednesday, March 26, one day after the men's race. The cobbled Classic has become a showcase for top sprinters and Classics riders due to its Flemish route profile.
The men's event began in 1977 as a three-day stage race. The organisers Golazo Sports added the Women’s WorldTour race in 2018, and that same year transformed the men’s contest to a one-day race.
The two races continue on back-to-back mid-week dates, sharing the same start and finish lines, but different routes.
The Ronde van Brugge-Tour of Bruges marks a series of three big one-day races in Belgium, leading to Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders. It is the fifth event of the Spring Classics.
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the race for a second time in 2024, taking the sprint ahead of Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich Post NL) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health). However, a bunch sprint is not always the case, as the year before Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) carried a 1:10 margin across the line to a chase group of five riders, led by Balsamo for second place.
in 2025 Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the Classic Brugge-De Panne, beating Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Balsamo in a high-speed sprint. Cat Ferguson (Movistar) made a solo attack with 35km to go and kept the peloton at just over ten seconds for a long time but was eventually reeled in 2.5km from the finish.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2026 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix.
Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.