Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Live - Will the sprinters survive the hilly ride into Matera?

151km stage ends in stunning Matera with rolling roads in the final 30km

130km to go

The crowds are huge as the Giro rides through Martina Franca. 

Red Bull are lined out behind Mosca, keeping Roglic safe and staying safe as a team.  

As usual in this Giro, Jacopo Mosca is doing the early work for Lidl-Trek on the front.  

140km to go

The gap to the break is already up to 2:10. 

Indeed, Mads Pedersen is at the back of the peloton and other riders are taking natural breaks. 

Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar) chased after them and so now we have three riders in the attack. 

On the straight road north out of Ceglie Messapica, the two riders have a gap. 

Two riders are away and two riders have a gap. 

150km to go

There are immediate attacks as riders tryo to get in the early break.

Via! 

We can see the classic sights of southern Italy s the riders roll out of Ceglie Messapica. 

The mayor of Ceglie Messapica waves hi flag and the riders roll out of Ceglie Messapica. 

Mads Pedersen wears the race leader's pink jersey, teammate Mathias Vacek wers the best young rider's white jersey and Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS-Astana) wears the blue KOM jersey. 

The riders have all signed on and are lined-up ready for the ride out from Ceglie Messapica.  

Pedersen and Lidl-Trek moved on from any disappointment by announcing  some huge contract news.

The "chaotic" Lecce circuit on stage 4 saw Lidl-Trek's run of success and good luck come to an end, with several incidents "destroying" Mads Pedersen's lead-out train for the sprint. Fortunately Pedersen key the maglia rosa.

The riders are currently signing on in the centre of Ceglie Messapica.  

The sun is out at the start in Puglia and James Moultrie and Alasdair Fotheringham are at the start, gathering the latest news for Cyclnignews.

Picnic-PostNL pulled off a major coup on stage 4 to Lecce, controlling the bunch sprint on the technical finishing circuit and then delivering Casper Van Uden to victory.

To read our stage preview, click below. Mads Pedersen and the sprinters could survive or the racing could explode. 

This is the stage profile. 

There are three intermediate sprints that should inspire some action, for the cyclamino points jersey and the bonus seconds. 

This is the map of stage 5. 

The stage is relatively short at 151km but has some climbing, that could impact the finale.  

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia.

