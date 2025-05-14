Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Live - Will the sprinters survive the hilly ride into Matera?

Refresh

130km to go There is a 20km/h cross-head wind along the coast, will it be enough to shake up the race?

The crowds are huge as the Giro rides through Martina Franca. The race now turns left towards the Gulf of Taranto and will soon ride along the coast.

Red Bull are lined out behind Mosca, keeping Roglic safe and staying safe as a team.

As usual in this Giro, Jacopo Mosca is doing the early work for Lidl-Trek on the front. He will try to ensure that the break does not gain more than three minutes.

140km to go The trio push and have extended their gap up to 2:40. Lidl-Trek is leading the peloton.

The gap to the break is already up to 2:10.

Indeed, Mads Pedersen is at the back of the peloton and other riders are taking natural breaks. The eaarly attack of the day has gone!

Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar) chased after them and so now we have three riders in the attack. The peloton seems to have let them go and closed down the road.

On the straight road north out of Ceglie Messapica, the two riders have a gap. They are Giosuè Epis (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and ​​Davide Bais (Polti VisitMalta).

Two riders are away and two riders have a gap.

150km to go

There are immediate attacks as riders tryo to get in the early break.

Via! They're off! The stage is underway. There 180 riders in the peloton, with Søren Kragh Andersen the only non-starter.

👕 The Jerseys ahead of Stage 5️⃣:🩷 🇩🇰 @Mads__Pedersen (@LidlTrek) 💜 🇩🇰 @Mads__Pedersen (@LidlTrek) - worn by🇳🇱 @KooijOlav (@vismaleaseabike) 💙 🇮🇹 @lorenzfortunato (@XDSAstanaTeam) 🤍 🇨🇿 Mathias Vacek (@LidlTrek)#GirodItalia | @castellicycling pic.twitter.com/Be8Cc3Ua4MMay 14, 2025

We can see the classic sights of southern Italy s the riders roll out of Ceglie Messapica. The buildings are white, the streets are packed with people enjoying the show. Viva il Giro!

The mayor of Ceglie Messapica waves hi flag and the riders roll out of Ceglie Messapica. They face a 8.2km neutralised sector before the 151km stage starts. For now the riders are relaxed, taking haribo or sweets from the race director's car. We will surely see a breakaway but probably other cake or even gelato stops during the stage.

Mads Pedersen wears the race leader's pink jersey, teammate Mathias Vacek wers the best young rider's white jersey and Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS-Astana) wears the blue KOM jersey. Pedersen leads the points competition and so second-placed Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) wears the cyclamen-coloured jersey.



The riders have all signed on and are lined-up ready for the ride out from Ceglie Messapica.

Pedersen and Lidl-Trek moved on from any disappointment by announcing some huge contract news. 'I'm staying with Lidl-Trek until my career is over' - Mads Pedersen commits long term to chase more Classics success (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "chaotic" Lecce circuit on stage 4 saw Lidl-Trek's run of success and good luck come to an end, with several incidents "destroying" Mads Pedersen's lead-out train for the sprint. Fortunately Pedersen key the maglia rosa. James Moultrie got the reaction from the Dane and Lidl-Trek. 'Damage control' for pink jersey as chaotic Giro d'Italia finish 'destroyed' Mads Pedersen's Lidl-Trek lead-out train (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are currently signing on in the centre of Ceglie Messapica.

The sun is out at the start in Puglia and James Moultrie and Alasdair Fotheringham are at the start, gathering the latest news for Cyclnignews.

Picnic-PostNL pulled off a major coup on stage 4 to Lecce, controlling the bunch sprint on the technical finishing circuit and then delivering Casper Van Uden to victory. The 23-year-old Dutchman beat Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor) and race leader Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) at the end of the 189-kilometre stage. Click below to read our full stage report, see the results and race photographs. Giro d'Italia: Casper van Uden claims stage 4 sprint victory as Mads Pedersen is delayed behind late-race crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

To read our stage preview, click below. Mads Pedersen and the sprinters could survive or the racing could explode. The stage is finely balanced and should be spectacular to watch. 2025 Giro d'Italia stage 5 preview - A fast, punchy finish awaits in Matera (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the stage profile. The middle part is very flat along the coast but the final 30km are rolling on country roads. There are several climb but only one is categorised, the rest are unknown factors in the sprinters' fight for survival and a shot at victory. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

There are three intermediate sprints that should inspire some action, for the cyclamino points jersey and the bonus seconds. Sprint 1 - Massafra, km. 42.5 Sprint 2 - Marina di Ginosa, km. 76.8 The Red Bull Kilometre sprint - Bernalda, km. 100.4

This is the map of stage 5. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The stage is relatively short at 151km but has some climbing, that could impact the finale. The stage should be more of a challenge for the sprinters and their teams than stage 4's flat run-in to Lecce Much of the stage is flat along the Gulf of Taranto, while the day's hills – classified or not – come in the final 30km of the 151km ride.