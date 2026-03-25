Late roster move puts Ronde van Brugge defending champion Lorena Wiebes back in lineup for 'tough race' with forecast of rain and wind

News
By published

Dutch champion replaces Marie Schreiber for Thursday Classic

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 21: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime reacts after the 8th Milano-Sanremo Donne 2026, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo / #UCIWWT / on March 21, 2026 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx - Protime finished sixth at Milano-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime called Lorena Wiebes back into action on one day's notice, confirming the Dutch Champion would now be in the lineup Thursday at Ronde van Brugge and have a chance to defend her title.

Marie Schreiber, the reigning Luxembourg champion on the road and cyclo-cross, was deemed not yet ready to compete, still recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. Schreiber, who completed her cyclo-cross season in February after finishing 20th at Worlds in Hulst, will now target Scheldeprijs Women on April 8 to begin her road season.

Article continues below

Lorena Wiebes was originally not planned for the Tour of Bruges in order to maintain a good balance between load and rest. There are many major objectives scheduled around this race, and that’s why Lorena was initially not going to start," said Sports Director Christian Kos in a team statement.

"But she is in good shape and was very keen to add the Bruges Cycling Classic to her calendar once it became clear that Marie Schreiber wouldn’t be fit in time. So we will try to defend her victory.”

"The weather will be an important factor in determining whether a small group will sprint for the win or the peloton. There are still plenty of exposed sections, and with the forecasted wind, it can become a tough race,” Kos added.

"The flow is good at the moment, and the Tour of Bruges is a beautiful WorldTour race," Kos said. "We hope to go for a third consecutive victory with Team SD Worx-Protime, after Nokere Koerse and Milan–San Remo.

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.