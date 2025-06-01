Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Live - Final stage procession into Rome with Simon Yates in pink
The final stage of the Giro d'Italia 2025 starts and finishes in the Italian capital of Rome with a 143km flat stage that is largely a procession with a sprint to close.
The previous pink jersey with the new pink jersey. Isaac Del Toro seems very content with his race despite the abysmal tactics from yesterday. He has been full of smiles and laughter with teammates and friends and had a good chat with Simon Yates as well.
Attack!
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)
Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech)
Mikkel Honore (EF Education-EasyPost)
Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost)
It isn't a serious move but the four Danes get a good gap. This is Fuglsang's last season as a pro rider. They all stop for a natural break on the side of the road and are now caught again.
The Yates brothers lead the peloton up to the finish line for the first time today. It is a bit of a kick to the finish line. Should be an interesting finale suiting the likes of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
143km to go
The racing begins but the riders are just rolling along.
The riders are now about to leave the Vatican as they return to Italian soil. Simon Yates is chatting to his twin brother, Adam, at the front of the peloton. Rival teams but this will mean a lot to Adam as well.
⚔️ Competitors. Adversaries. Rivals. But also, Twins.#Giroditalia pic.twitter.com/IOopDAqXlSJune 1, 2025
All the jersey wearers are now walking to meet The Pope in the Vatican City. He has been gifted a pink jersey. A rather significant moment for this sport.
The riders are rolling around the beautiful and historic city of Rome before they head out to the seaside and then return to the Italian capital and a likely sprint finish.
Neutral start
The riders have started the neutralised zone of the final stage of the Giro d'Italia 2025. However, there won't be much racing until the riders get onto the circuit back in Rome.
Yates is head to toe in pink today complete with special pink Cervelo bike, Giro helmet and the rest! His team are also in special black and pink kits.
It was a nightmare day for Isaac Del Toro despite having the legs to win the race but his tactics went very very wrong...
>>> 'Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose' - Isaac del Toro defiant in Giro d'Italia defeat after tactical battle with Richard Carapaz goes askew
Yates reacts to going into pink...
>>> 'It's a fairytale' – Simon Yates finally slays Giro d'Italia ghosts to take maglia rosa to Rome
A superb ride by Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) to go into pink and take the jersey from Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)...
>>> Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates rips maglia rosa off Isaac del Toro with devastating attack on Colle delle Finestre
We have lots to catch up on in the CyclingNews newsroom after the incredible racing of yesterday...
>>> Pazzesco! A tactically dysfunctional but ultimately redeeming Giro d'Italia – Analysis
Today's stage is a pan flat day starting and finishing in Rome with a ride out to the coast before heading back into the 'Eternal City' to crown the next Emperor of Rome.
The riders have 143km of racing left after a brutal three weeks in the saddle starting in Albania before winding their way all the way up from the heal of Italy to the very highest mountains.
The biggest favourites have crashed, been ill, abandoned. However, it opened the race with riders who may have thought their GC chances were over coming into the form of their lives and putting on one of the best overall fights we've had at the Grand Tour in many years.
After yesterday's heroics, Simon Yates of Visma-Lease a Bike is decked out in pink after getting rid of his Colle delle Finestre demons and storming into the race lead on the penultimate stage of the race while Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) marked each other out of contention.
Bongiorno and welcome to CyclingNews' live report of the finale stage at the Giro d'Italia 2025.
