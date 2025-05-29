Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia Stage 18 Live - A last chance for the sprinters before Rome

Breakaway and sprinters set to battle on 144km course to Cesano Maderno featuring flat finish after hilly first half

Around 20 riders at the front.

114km to go

More riders, too. It's a large breakaway group. Wout van Aert is up there.

Fabio van den Bossche, Edoardo Zambanini, Remy Rochas, Francesco Busatto, Jon Barrenetxea, Matteo Moschetti, Edoardo Affini are also in there.

Kaden Groves, Luca Mozzato, Andrea Vendrame, Mirco Maestri among the other names in the move.

20 seconds for the attackers back to the peloton.

It's all flat roads for the first 30km today.

More riders are coming across to them.

Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla) is also on the move with him.

127km to go

No breakaway clear yet.

He's back at the team car.

Ayuso started the stage but is reportedly riding at the rear of the peloton.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) among the latest riders on the move.

137km to go

Paleni only lasts a few kilometres out front before he's caught.

144km to go

The flag is about to drop to start stage 18!

Proper racing gets underway in around 10 minutes.

The riders are just about to roll out to start the 4.2km neutral zone!

Juan Ayuso's future in the Giro is up in the air at the moment after being stung by a bee on his eye yesterday, reports Daniel Friebe.

It's Richard Carapaz's birthday today! The Ecuadorian, Isaac del Toro's main rival for the maglia rosa, turns 32 today.

The current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia 2025 after stage 17

With just two mountain stages left, this Giro d'Italia still hangs in the balance – Analysis

Here's a look back at the stage 17 results and GC.

Yesterday's stage saw race leader Isaac del Toro rebound from an off-day and add more time to his overall lead with a late attack.

And the map of the stage.

A look at the profile for today's stage.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia!

