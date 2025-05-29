Giro d'Italia Stage 18 Live - A last chance for the sprinters before Rome

Refresh

Around 20 riders at the front.

114km to go Mathias Vacek, Cristian Scaroni and Ben Turner are up there, too. Now 55 seconds on the peloton.

More riders, too. It's a large breakaway group. Wout van Aert is up there.

Fabio van den Bossche, Edoardo Zambanini, Remy Rochas, Francesco Busatto, Jon Barrenetxea, Matteo Moschetti, Edoardo Affini are also in there.

Kaden Groves, Luca Mozzato, Andrea Vendrame, Mirco Maestri among the other names in the move.

20 seconds for the attackers back to the peloton.

It's all flat roads for the first 30km today.

More riders are coming across to them.

Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla) is also on the move with him.

127km to go Pedersen on the attack once again.

No breakaway clear yet.

He's back at the team car.

Ayuso started the stage but is reportedly riding at the rear of the peloton.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) among the latest riders on the move.

137km to go The attacks continue to fly at the front.

Paleni only lasts a few kilometres out front before he's caught.

144km to go Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ) is the first attacker of the day.

The flag is about to drop to start stage 18!

Proper racing gets underway in around 10 minutes.

The riders are just about to roll out to start the 4.2km neutral zone!

Juan Ayuso's future in the Giro is up in the air at the moment after being stung by a bee on his eye yesterday, reports Daniel Friebe.

It's Richard Carapaz's birthday today! The Ecuadorian, Isaac del Toro's main rival for the maglia rosa, turns 32 today. Polti-VisitMalta rider Alessandro Tonelli turns 33 today, too. He's in second place in both the intermediate sprint and fuga (kilometres in the breakaway) classifications after making the break in stages 1, 3, and 7. Will he be back on the attack today?

Here's a look back at the stage 17 results and GC.

Yesterday's stage saw race leader Isaac del Toro rebound from an off-day and add more time to his overall lead with a late attack. Giro d'Italia: Isaac del Toro rebounds to win stage 17 – Maglia rosa claws back time with victory in Bormio, nullifying Carapaz's attack

And the map of the stage. (Image credit: RCS Sport/Giro d'Italia)

A look at the profile for today's stage. (Image credit: RCS Sport/Giro d'Italia)