Giro d'Italia Stage 18 Live - A last chance for the sprinters before Rome
Breakaway and sprinters set to battle on 144km course to Cesano Maderno featuring flat finish after hilly first half
Around 20 riders at the front.
114km to go
Mathias Vacek, Cristian Scaroni and Ben Turner are up there, too. Now 55 seconds on the peloton.
More riders, too. It's a large breakaway group. Wout van Aert is up there.
Fabio van den Bossche, Edoardo Zambanini, Remy Rochas, Francesco Busatto, Jon Barrenetxea, Matteo Moschetti, Edoardo Affini are also in there.
Kaden Groves, Luca Mozzato, Andrea Vendrame, Mirco Maestri among the other names in the move.
20 seconds for the attackers back to the peloton.
It's all flat roads for the first 30km today.
More riders are coming across to them.
Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla) is also on the move with him.
127km to go
Pedersen on the attack once again.
No breakaway clear yet.
He's back at the team car.
Ayuso started the stage but is reportedly riding at the rear of the peloton.
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) among the latest riders on the move.
137km to go
The attacks continue to fly at the front.
Paleni only lasts a few kilometres out front before he's caught.
144km to go
Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ) is the first attacker of the day.
The flag is about to drop to start stage 18!
Proper racing gets underway in around 10 minutes.
The riders are just about to roll out to start the 4.2km neutral zone!
Juan Ayuso's future in the Giro is up in the air at the moment after being stung by a bee on his eye yesterday, reports Daniel Friebe.
It's Richard Carapaz's birthday today! The Ecuadorian, Isaac del Toro's main rival for the maglia rosa, turns 32 today.
Polti-VisitMalta rider Alessandro Tonelli turns 33 today, too. He's in second place in both the intermediate sprint and fuga (kilometres in the breakaway) classifications after making the break in stages 1, 3, and 7. Will he be back on the attack today?
The current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia 2025 after stage 17
Race leader Isaac del Toro bounces back with a vengeance, clinching a stage win and boosting his previously fragile GC lead
With just two mountain stages left, this Giro d'Italia still hangs in the balance – Analysis
Stage 17 showed that the maglia rosa can't be written off, but also that Isaac del Toro is far from safe in the mountains
Here's a look back at the stage 17 results and GC.
Yesterday's stage saw race leader Isaac del Toro rebound from an off-day and add more time to his overall lead with a late attack.
Giro d'Italia: Isaac del Toro rebounds to win stage 17 – Maglia rosa claws back time with victory in Bormio, nullifying Carapaz's attack
And the map of the stage.
A look at the profile for today's stage.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia!
