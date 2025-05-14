Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia: Mads Pedersen extends his lead with third win on stage 5 in Matera

By published

Maglia rosa challenged in near-photo finish with Zambanini, Pidcock third

Lidl-Trek&#039;s Danish rider Mads Pedersen crosses the finish line to win the 5th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race 151kms from Ceglie Messapica to Matera on May 14, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Giro d'Italia stage 5: Mads Pedersen holds off the charge of Zambanini and Pidcock in Matera (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) reinforced his title as the rider of the Giro d’Italia’s first week, scoring his third stage win in five days on a tricky, punchy finish in Matera.

The Dane, already in the maglia rosa of race leader and the favourite to win here, duly delivered on his form despite seeming to be in trouble on a late hill at 2km to go.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews