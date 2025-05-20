Primož Roglič crashes during Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial recon ride – Video
Slovenian falls for the second time in three days at the Giro, this time sliding out on the wet roads of Pisa
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has crashed once again at the Giro d'Italia, falling on the wet roads of Pisa during a recon ride ahead of Tuesday's stage 10 time trial in Pisa.
The Slovenian has already been in the wars during the ongoing Giro d'Italia, having crashed on Sunday's strade bianche stage to Siena. He lost a valuable 1:15 to main maglia rosa rival Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the finish, but was his usual unfazed self following the stage.
"Today we lost this minute, but sometimes you lose, sometimes you win," he said.
"It's a long one, first we need to check my wounds and try to recover, and then we'll see how to approach it for the next stages."
Now, Roglič will face the next GC showdown, the 28.6km test against the clock between Lucca and Pisa, with another fall fresh in his mind. The stage is set to be run on wet and damp roads following rainfall overnight, while rain is also forecast during the final hour of the time trial, just as the top GC favourites head out for their runs.
He went down towards the end of the recon, crashing on a right-hand corner onto the Ponte di Mezzo bridge in Pisa, just 1.4km from the finish line.
Cyclingnews was positioned just down the road from that spot and caught the aftermath on video (see below). Roglič was quickly back on his feet and helped back onto his bike to ride the rest of the route.
Cyclingnews has reached out to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for reaction and any possible injury updates.
A post shared by Cyclingnews (@cyclingnews_feed)
A photo posted by on
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
- James MoultrieNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.