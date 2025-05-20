Recommended reading

Primož Roglič crashes during Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial recon ride – Video

Slovenian falls for the second time in three days at the Giro, this time sliding out on the wet roads of Pisa

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed during a stage 10 recon ride at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: James Moultrie/Future)

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has crashed once again at the Giro d'Italia, falling on the wet roads of Pisa during a recon ride ahead of Tuesday's stage 10 time trial in Pisa.

The Slovenian has already been in the wars during the ongoing Giro d'Italia, having crashed on Sunday's strade bianche stage to Siena. He lost a valuable 1:15 to main maglia rosa rival Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the finish, but was his usual unfazed self following the stage.

