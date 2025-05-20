Primož Roglič crashes during Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial recon ride – Video

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has crashed once again at the Giro d'Italia, falling on the wet roads of Pisa during a recon ride ahead of Tuesday's stage 10 time trial in Pisa.

The Slovenian has already been in the wars during the ongoing Giro d'Italia, having crashed on Sunday's strade bianche stage to Siena. He lost a valuable 1:15 to main maglia rosa rival Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the finish, but was his usual unfazed self following the stage.

"Today we lost this minute, but sometimes you lose, sometimes you win," he said.

"It's a long one, first we need to check my wounds and try to recover, and then we'll see how to approach it for the next stages."

Now, Roglič will face the next GC showdown, the 28.6km test against the clock between Lucca and Pisa, with another fall fresh in his mind. The stage is set to be run on wet and damp roads following rainfall overnight, while rain is also forecast during the final hour of the time trial, just as the top GC favourites head out for their runs.

He went down towards the end of the recon, crashing on a right-hand corner onto the Ponte di Mezzo bridge in Pisa, just 1.4km from the finish line.

Cyclingnews was positioned just down the road from that spot and caught the aftermath on video (see below). Roglič was quickly back on his feet and helped back onto his bike to ride the rest of the route.

Cyclingnews has reached out to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for reaction and any possible injury updates.