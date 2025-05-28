Giro d'Italia Stage 17 live - can Isaac del Toro defend pink on second crunch mountain day?

Refresh

And here's a picture of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start of stage 17. Bernal struggled a bit on the last two climbs, but still finished ahead of race leader Del Toro, and is running 3:23. Whatever happens between here and Rome, the 2021 Giro winner's remarkable comeback from his 2022 life-threatening crash continues. 2025 Giro d'Italia stage 17: Egan Bernal at the start (Image credit: Getty Images)

A reminder of the different jersey wearers as the countdown to the stage 17 start continues:



General: Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) Points: Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) Mountains: Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) Best young rider (as leader Del Toro in pink): Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)

The good news for the 164 riders left in the 2025 Giro, relatively speaking, is that they're going up the 'easy' side of the Mortirolo. It's a mere 12.6km at 7.6%, rather than 10.8% over 12.2 km were they going up the harder side. Plus, it's not raining cats and dogs like it was at the start of stage 16.

No news yet of any DNS's, with racing due to kick off in just under an hour at 1300 CET. Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) was rumoured to be struggling to continue after he completed the stage but then headed to hospital by ambulance, but the team have told Cyclingnews that he's fine to start. The full quote from team sources being:

“Thymen had a crash, had some knee pain during the stage and so went for a check as a precaution. All clear and he’s fine to race.”

Anyway, moving rapidly onto today's second trek through the high mountains, we've got a shorter stage (155km versus 202km for Tuesday) but potentially equally daunting series of climbs. Prime suspect is the Giro's most legendary ascents, the Passo del Mortirolo opening up the final segment of the stage and with its summit 48 kilometres from the finish (downhill this time, not like yesterday's mountain-top finish) in Bormio.

Trying to sum up everything that happened on stage 16 in a few words would be complicated, but let's give it a whirl:

- Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) remains the leader but his advantage is severely reduced after Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) went on the attack on the last climb. Yates is now second at 26 seconds back, Carapaz at 31 seconds and others are closing in too.

- Top pre-Giro favourite Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed for a fourth time and abandoned.

- The rider considered his main pre-Giro rival, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), lost 15 minutes.

- Alessio Martinelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané) was unlucky enough to have a major downhill crash but was luckily not too badly injured.

- XDS Astana scored Italy's first win of the Giro, ending the longest drought on stage victories for the host nation since 2017 thanks to a spectacular two-up triumph for Christian Scaroni and Lorenzo Fortunato.



So, pretty boring really.