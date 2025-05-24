Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia: Kasper Asgreen solos to stage 14 breakaway victory as GC riders lose time in late-race crash

Kaden Groves second, Olav Kooij third in reduced sprint into Nova Gorica

EF Education - EasyPost's Danish rider Kasper Asgreen celebrates after victory as he crosses the finish of the 14th stage of the 108th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost) hung on for a famous breakaway victory on stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia, the Dane’s triumph coming on a day of unexpected GC drama thanks to a crash on the closing circuit.

As the race visited the Italy-Slovenia cross-border city of Gorizia-Nova Gorica, what was expected to be a straightforward sprint stage was turned on its head by a multi-rider crash in the peloton 23km from the line.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

