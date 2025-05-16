Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia stage 7 Live – First summit finish and a new race leader likely

A 12km finishing climb should see a new rider take the pink jersey on Friday

The leaders are now a minute ahead, though taking it cautiously down this dsecent.

It's raining as we start a descent.

Gap is up to 30 seconds, I think we may have a breakaway.

The gap is very slowly growing. There's no obvious reason Red Bull shouldn't be happy with this, but they will keep an eye on the gap because of Prodhomme.

Three riders have just joined the leaders – Paul Double (Jayco AlUla), Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) and Gijs Leemreize (Picnic PostNL). 

Jay Vine is back in the bunch, but the other four are trying to hold on again.

Red Bull are still trying to close this down though. Having Vine up there is dangerous, and Prodhomme too is only 2:25 down on GC.

Vine is joined by Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro Tonelli (Polti-VisitMalta), Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal-QuickStep) and Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team).

A few riders are bridging up to Vine now. 

Pedersen is back in the bunch for now, but interesting stuff – Lidl-Trek aren't going to sit back today, it seems.

No one's expecting Pedersen to hold onto pink today, but hey, he may as well try, and honour the jersey.

Mads Pedersen is on the attack now! Hello pink jersey!

Jay Vine is attacking, so of course, Red Bull are chasing. UAE clearly want to make it hard for their rivals today.

That's the first climb over, and we're onto a plateau now.

KOM: Roccaraso

XDS Astana are really keen to be involved in the day's break.

All together for the moment.

And the gap is closed. It's going to be a real process to sort out a break that everyone is happy with. 

Rafał Majka of UAE is trying to come across... Not sure Red Bull will be pleased with that.

The four riders are:

Four riders up the road now. Let's see if the peloton are going to let this stick.

Kooij is one of the riders slipping out the back of the bunch.

Oof, only 3km into the first climb of the day and riders are already struggling in the bunch. Will be a long day for anyone dropped now.

Paul Double and Louis Meintjes are having a go now.

Dani Martínez is policing things for Red Bull. They clearly don't want to let anyone threatening go in the break.

Aaaand the gap is close. We go again. Same riders animating.

Six riders have a little gap for now, an Astana rider is trying to bridge.

Bardiani and Polti VisitMalta leading things at the moment – Nico Denz has successfully told Vine he's got to get back in line in the bunch.

The attacks are going already, from Decathlon, Picnic PostNL, Bardiani and others.

Climb

Official start given

Official start delayed

Here's a reminder of what's coming up today:

Neutral start given

"The last part of the race is pretty straightforward, but the start will be spicy," Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe DS Patxi Vila tells TNT Sports.

If you need reminding, here's the current GC standings, but we're expecting them all to change by the end of today.

If you recognise the name Castel di Sangro, it might be because of their football team. In the 90s, the team miraculously climbed through five leagues to play in Serie B, the second-highest league in Italian football. It's the small town's biggest claim to fame.

The riders are signing on in Castel di Sangro right now. The roll out starts at 12.50 CEST (in about 23 minutes from now) and the official start will be at 12.55.

One rider who is hoping to challenge Roglič in this Giro is Juan Ayuso. He's been pretty lowkey so far in the race, but that could all change today.

We'll bring you a full DNS list once the stage is underway, but here's this morning's update on the injuries and abandons after yesterday's crash.

Today will be a big test for a lot of riders, not least Tom Pidcock, who's supposedly not targetting GC, but today will reveal his climbing level.

What's on the cards today? Lots of climbing, including a 12km summit finish, with gradients of 9% in the final 3km.

The biggest abandon was Jai Hindley. He was a key supporter for Primož Roglič – the favourite to take pink today, and probably to win the race overall – so he's a big loss.

Today's stage is an important one, but the race is very much still reeling from the effects of yesterday's big crash.

I'm Matilda, Assistant Features Editor here at Cyclingnews and I'll be taking you through all the action today.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia – the first summit finish of this year's race!

