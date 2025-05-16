Giro d'Italia stage 7 Live – First summit finish and a new race leader likely

Refresh

The leaders are now a minute ahead, though taking it cautiously down this dsecent.

It's raining as we start a descent.

Gap is up to 30 seconds, I think we may have a breakaway. Just depends whether the peloton let them build a few minutes' lead, or just keep them on a tight leash all day.

The gap is very slowly growing. There's no obvious reason Red Bull shouldn't be happy with this, but they will keep an eye on the gap because of Prodhomme.

Three riders have just joined the leaders – Paul Double (Jayco AlUla), Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) and Gijs Leemreize (Picnic PostNL). Still just a 14 second gap, this move isn't established yet.

Jay Vine is back in the bunch, but the other four are trying to hold on again.

Red Bull are still trying to close this down though. Having Vine up there is dangerous, and Prodhomme too is only 2:25 down on GC.

Vine is joined by Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro Tonelli (Polti-VisitMalta), Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal-QuickStep) and Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team). They have a gap of 13 seconds.

A few riders are bridging up to Vine now.

Pedersen is back in the bunch for now, but interesting stuff – Lidl-Trek aren't going to sit back today, it seems.

No one's expecting Pedersen to hold onto pink today, but hey, he may as well try, and honour the jersey.

Mads Pedersen is on the attack now! Hello pink jersey!

Jay Vine is attacking, so of course, Red Bull are chasing. UAE clearly want to make it hard for their rivals today.

That's the first climb over, and we're onto a plateau now.

KOM: Roccaraso Mountains jersey wearer Lorenzo Fortunato takes the maximum points, with teammate Ulissi taking second whilst Sylvain Moniquet is third – nice teamwork from Ulissi to limit Moniquet's haul.

XDS Astana are really keen to be involved in the day's break.

All together for the moment.

And the gap is closed. It's going to be a real process to sort out a break that everyone is happy with.

Rafał Majka of UAE is trying to come across... Not sure Red Bull will be pleased with that.

The four riders are: - Paul Double (Jayco AlUla) - Wout Poels (XDS Astana) - Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal-QuickStep) - Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè) Gap is tiny though.

Four riders up the road now. Let's see if the peloton are going to let this stick.

Kooij is one of the riders slipping out the back of the bunch.

Oof, only 3km into the first climb of the day and riders are already struggling in the bunch. Will be a long day for anyone dropped now.

Paul Double and Louis Meintjes are having a go now.

Dani Martínez is policing things for Red Bull. They clearly don't want to let anyone threatening go in the break.

Aaaand the gap is close. We go again. Same riders animating.

Six riders have a little gap for now, an Astana rider is trying to bridge.

Bardiani and Polti VisitMalta leading things at the moment – Nico Denz has successfully told Vine he's got to get back in line in the bunch.

The attacks are going already, from Decathlon, Picnic PostNL, Bardiani and others. Jay Vine is trying for UAE, but Red Bull don't seem to want to let that happen.

Climb We're already climbing – 7.4km up to Roccaraso.

Official start given The flag finally waves and away they go! Breakaway battle incoming...

Official start delayed Just waiting for the flag drop here.

Here's a reminder of what's coming up today: Sprints: Sprint 1 - Sulmona, km. 49.9 Sprint 2 - Ovindoli, km. 115.5 Time bonus sprint - Tagliacozzo, km. 155.2 Climbs: Roccaraso (cat. 3), km. 7.4 Monte Urano (cat. 2), km. 70 (4.5km, 9.4% avg 14% max) Vado della Forcella (cat. 2), km. 105.7 (21.6km, 3.6% avg 9% max) Tagliacozzo (cat. 1), km. 168 (12.6km, 5.4% avg 14% max)

Neutral start given The riders are on the move for 2.3km of neutral.

"The last part of the race is pretty straightforward, but the start will be spicy," Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe DS Patxi Vila tells TNT Sports. The riders are climbing as soon as the stage starts – pretty much already in the neutral – and then it's up and down all day, so GC teams will need to be careful about the breakaway.

If you need reminding, here's the current GC standings, but we're expecting them all to change by the end of today. The current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia 2025 after stage 6

If you recognise the name Castel di Sangro, it might be because of their football team. In the 90s, the team miraculously climbed through five leagues to play in Serie B, the second-highest league in Italian football. It's the small town's biggest claim to fame.

The riders are signing on in Castel di Sangro right now. The roll out starts at 12.50 CEST (in about 23 minutes from now) and the official start will be at 12.55.

One rider who is hoping to challenge Roglič in this Giro is Juan Ayuso. He's been pretty lowkey so far in the race, but that could all change today. We caught up with the team: 'Tomorrow, everything changes' - Juan Ayuso and UAE Team Emirates-XRG aiming to do battle on Giro d'Italia's first summit finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

We'll bring you a full DNS list once the stage is underway, but here's this morning's update on the injuries and abandons after yesterday's crash. Jai Hindley suffers fractured vertebra in Giro d'Italia crash, Jan Hirt finishes stage with broken femur – injury update

Today will be a big test for a lot of riders, not least Tom Pidcock, who's supposedly not targetting GC, but today will reveal his climbing level. We spoke to his coach: Tom Pidcock's coach says first Giro d'Italia summit finish 'could definitely be an opportunity' as GC bid catches rivals' attention

What's on the cards today? Lots of climbing, including a 12km summit finish, with gradients of 9% in the final 3km. Check out our stage preview for the full details, and a look at the contenders: 2025 Giro d'Italia stage 7 preview – Will Primož Roglič reclaim pink on the hardest stage so far?

The biggest abandon was Jai Hindley. He was a key supporter for Primož Roglič – the favourite to take pink today, and probably to win the race overall – so he's a big loss. Here's how Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe assessed the situation last night: 'Jai played a major role in our strategy' – Primož Roglič suffers tactical blow before first Giro d'Italia summit finish in loss of Hindley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage is an important one, but the race is very much still reeling from the effects of yesterday's big crash. My colleague James Moultrie is on the ground in Italy, and he got the rundown on what happened: 'As soon as you touched the brakes, you went down' – Teams assess the damage at Giro d'Italia after wet road 'like ice' causes mass crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm Matilda, Assistant Features Editor here at Cyclingnews and I'll be taking you through all the action today. It's a big day of climbing – 3,300m of elevation on the cards, and a really steep finale.