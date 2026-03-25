Alpecin-Premier Tech has a new bike for the Classics, as new Canyon Endurace CFR spotted at Ronde van Brugge

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It appears that a lot is happening behind the scenes at Canyon, as new handlebars have also been spotted beneath the Dutchman

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Premier Tech pictured at the start of the &#039;Ronde van Brugge&#039; men&#039;s elite one-day cycling race, 202,9 km from and to Brugge on Wednesday 25 March 2026
(Image credit: MAARTEN STRAETEMANS / Contributor)

A brand new Canyon Endurace has been spotted today at the Ronde Van Brugge race in Belgium as the main block of Belgian Classics kicks off.

Detailed footage of the new bike was first shared on Instagram by Daniel Benson's Cycling Substack, in a linked post with Bikeradar.

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A post shared by Daniel Benson’s Cycling Substack (@danielbensoncyclingstack)

A photo posted by on

It looks similar to an Aeroad, but on closer inspection, it's definitely a new Endurace. The key giveaway is the model name written on the rear of the seat tube, which can be seen in the video above. Main differences between the two bikes also include the lack of a sculpted seat tube cutaway, and some of the frame tube profiles also appear to be slightly less aggressive than the Aeroad.

Mathieu van der Poel stands on the cusp of greatness this spring. He'll be attempting to take his fourth Flanders and Roubaix titles. As a long-time Canyon athlete, it's possibly fair to speculate that some of the new bike's design (if he rides it) is to help him go fast this spring. It appears speed has still been a key priority, and that is what pro riders want.

Separately, we also spotted a curious Canyon handlebar being used by Van der Poel himself lately, which we have photos of below.

On March 17th, Mathieu van der Poel posted an Instagram story of him riding along a canal path. What jumped out was the new handlebars he was riding with, and quite possibly teasing.

The bar has a much different shape and profile from the Canyon CP0048 integrated handlebar that is currently used on the top spec Endurace and Allroad bikes.

A picture of a pair of carbon fibre handlebars on Mathieu van der Poel&#039;s bike as he cycles down a canal

Van der Poel appeard to be testing a new handlebar recently with a deeper profile and shape, the vertical image may compress things slightly but the difference is clear. (Image credit: Mathieu van der Poel)

Screenshot

The same handlebar can be seen here, on what appears to be the new bike in the team's recon ride, as posted to the team's Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram / Alpecin-Premier Tech)

We also reached out to Canyon for information on this bar, and the brand supplied a statement indicating it was a prototype. It seems logical to expect that we'll see this bar appear on the new Endurace.

"Our elite-level athletes and teams support us by testing innovative prototypes and pre-production developments for many of our race-winning bikes. We rely on studying these real-world testing conditions to ensure any developments make the grade at the highest level and that they may eventually be presented to consumers.

"We aren't currently releasing any further information about this product, but we are excited to see how it performs," the brand said.

We also spotted a minor update to the Aeroad Van der Poel was riding at Opening Weekend. Canyon has changed the frame to make it SRAM UDH hanger compatible, but confirmed it was just a minor tweak, rather than an all-new bike. Van der Poel and some of his teammates were also riding on prototype Dura-Ace wheels at that race.

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Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 


He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 