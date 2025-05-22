Giro d'Italia stage 12 Live - The sprinters resume hostilities in Viadana
By Stephen Puddicombe last updated
After a week without sprints, a fast bunch finish is expected on 172km stage into Lombardy
Refresh
Here's a look at the stage 12 map.
2025 Giro d'Italia stage 12 preview - A day for the sprinters in Viadana
Points leader Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) will be looking for a fourth stage win, Visma-Lease a Bike will be looking for a sprint win with Olav Kooij, and look out for other strong sprinters Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Casper van Uden (Picnic PostNL), Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Orluis Aular (Movistar), Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor), and Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech).
It's a day for the sprinters today, a week on from their last showdown on stage 6 in Naples.
Hello and welcome to stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 12 Live - The sprinters resume hostilities in ViadanaAfter a week without sprints, a fast bunch finish is expected on 172km stage into Lombardy
-
Giro d'Italia 2025: All the fines, penalties, and yellow cardsTom Pidcock and Ineos Grenadiers handed fines and points deductions on stage 11
-
BMC set to layoff up to 40 staff in latest cost-cutting restructure, citing US tariffs as having 'influenced the decision'Restructuring follows a request for government assistance in 2024 in wake of covid pandemic
-
'Hang back, play the game' – Luxury of stage win at Giro d'Italia presents Luke Plapp with differing break dynamics'We gave ourselves every chance' says Jayco-AlUla sports director David McPartland after promising stage 11 attempt falls short
-
Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2025Everything you need to know about the top-tier professional racing series, teams, races and world ranking
-
‘A good test’ - Lotte Kopecky begins pursuit of Tour de France Femmes title at Vuelta a BurgosWorld champion says some question marks over 'how I will digest' tough Picón Blanco climb, a good first measure ahead of this summer's stage race goal
-
USA Pro Road Championships: Artem Shmidt claims elite time trial titleCole Kessler claims U23 victory in Charleston, West Virginia
-
'We're only half way, there's still a lot of racing to come' - Tom Pidcock still hungry after third top-five finish at Giro d'ItaliaQ36.5 Pro Cycling leader suffers in the Apennines but is still ambitious after 11 stages of racing
-
'He'll sharpen his instincts' – Egan Bernal edging closer to Giro d'Italia success but may need to tame his excitement'We want a lot more from it than top fives,' says Ineos Grenadiers as ambitions and belief are still high in Italy