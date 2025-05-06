Giro d'Italia 2025 - The comprehensive Cyclingnews team guide

By , Contributions from published

A full rundown of all the teams, their leaders and the riders to watch at this year's race

The Giro d&#039;Italia peloton at speed
The Giro d'Italia peloton at speed (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The first Grand Tour of 2025 gets underway on Friday May 9 when the Giro d'Italia starts with a three-stages in Albania before the other 18 stages in Italy.

A three-week battle between Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is set to headline the 108th running of the Italian Grand Tour, with the two powerhouse squads set to lead the battle for the pink jersey.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.