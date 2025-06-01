Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates clinches overall victory as teammate Olav Kooij takes final stage

By published

Briton secures first Grand Tour of 2025 ahead of Isaac del Toro and Richard Carapaz

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins his second stage of this year&#039;s race, this one the finale in Rome
Giro d'Italia 2025: Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins his second stage of this year's race, this one the finale in Rome (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)
Jump to:

Just 24 hours after his epic ride into pink across the Colle delle Finestre, Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) has clinched the overall victory in the 2025 Giro d'Italia ahead of Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

The final stage, a flat run starting and finishing in Rome on Sunday evening, ended with a bunch sprint victory for Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), giving the Dutchman his second win of the race and Yates' team yet another reason to celebrate in the Giro.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews