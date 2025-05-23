Giro d'Italia stage 13 Live - Pedersen and Del Toro among favourites for punchy circuit finale in Vicenza
Riders set for a mainly flat 180km route starting from Rovigo in Italy's Veneto region
The riders are off from the unofficial start and will be racing properly in a few kilometres.
The steep incline at the finish, which rises at 10% for the final 750 metres, will force the GC riders to come into play, and they will have to be attentive not to lose time. One rider who could be vulnerable is Juan Ayuso, who admitted to experiencing pain in his knee since his crash on stage nine.
Another rider likely to be in contention at the finish is Mads Pedersen. Though the Dane isn’t taking anything for granted yet, he has a huge lead in the points classification, and could look to add a fourth stage win on yet another finish that could be in his sweet spot of being hard for the pure sprinters, but not too hard for him.
Isaac del Toro continues to lead the overall race for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, after extending his lead by two seconds on stage 12. He could be in the game for more bonus seconds today should it come down to a fight between the GC favourites, with the punchy final more than suiting his abilities.
'I'm not Tadej Pogačar, my engine is smaller' - Isaac del Toro stays humble after another day in Giro d'Italia maglia rosa
If you missed any of yesterday's action, catch up with our race report:
Giro d'Italia: Olav Kooij claims bunch sprint on stage 12 after monster Wout van Aert lead-out
Riders are currently completing the team presentation and speaking in the mixed zone ahead of the official start at 12:55 local time in Italy.
Away from news about the Giro itself, our team on the ground in Italy have been working to find out more about a possible move for Geraint Thomas into Ineos Grenadiers' management. More from CN's head of news, Stephen Farrand, below:
Geraint Thomas expected to go from Ineos Grenadiers 'team captain' to key management role after retirement
It looks like a day for the sprinters again, but with a tricky category 4 climb lining the finishing circuit around Vicenza, the likes of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), and even maglia rosa Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) are among the favourites.
Hello and welcome back to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Giro d'Italia, with a mainly flat 180km profile and punchy circuit finish in Vicenza awaiting the peloton!
