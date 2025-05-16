Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia: Juan Ayuso shakes up GC with stage 7 victory atop Tagliacozzo

Primož Roglič fourth best on Friday behind Del Toro and Bernal but back in maglia rosa

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates-XRG celebrates victory on stage 7
Giro d'Italia 2025: Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates-XRG celebrates victory on stage 7 (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) struck the first major GC blow of the 2025 Giro d’Italia, sealing victory on the race’s first summit finish on stage 7 in Tagliacozzo with a late burst 550 metres from the finish line.

The Spaniard led home his teammate Isaac Del Toro for a UAE one-two to close out the 168km stage through the Apennines of Abruzzo, while Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) impressed to finish in third, having struck out with an attack of his own inside the final kilometre.

