Giro d'Italia: Kaden Groves wins chaotic stage 6 following race neutralisation

Milan Fretin second and Paul Magnier in third, amid a crash-marred day that saw Jai Hindely abandon

NAPOLI ITALY MAY 15 Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 6 a 227km stage from Potenza to Napoli UCIWT on May 15 2025 in Potenza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Kaden Groves wins stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sprinted to victory on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia, winning in Naples on a day that was defined by crashes and chaos.

Groves won by quite a margin ahead of Milan Fretin (Cofidis) and Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), reaping the rewards of Alpecin-Deceuninck's organisation in a hectic sprint.

