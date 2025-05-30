Giro d'Italia: Nicolas Prodhomme claims solo victory, as Isaac del Toro clings to Richard Carapaz's attacks on mountainous stage 19
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rider crosses the line with biggest career win, Del Toro outsprints Carapaz for second place in Champoluc
Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, leaping away from the remnants of the day's breakaway on the penultimate climb with 28km to go.
Race leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) further extended his lead in the race, following an attack by Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and then out-sprinting his rival to take second on the stage.
Carapaz added to his advantage over third-placed Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike), gaining 22 seconds on the chasing group with the rest of the GC contenders.
More to follow...
Results
