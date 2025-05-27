Giro d'Italia: Christian Scaroni wins stage 16 as Isaac del Toro falters on San Valentino summit finish

Astana took first and second place on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

A massive upheaval in the Giro d'Italia overall has seen Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) cling onto pink by less than 30 seconds after rivals Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) launched major attacks on the final ascent of the day.

The 202km monster Alpine stage was won by Christian Scaroni after he and teammate Lorenzo Fortunato moved away from a break five kilometres to go, ending Italy's longest drought on stage victories since 2017 with a spectacular two-up victory for XDS Astana.

But the big news of the day long-term came in the GC battle as first Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed for a fourth time in the race, and abandoned, while Del Toro's teammate Juan Ayuso, previously third overall, lost all chance of overall victory after he cracked on the second last climb, the Santa Barbara.

Del Toro then was forced into serious defensive mode on the final ascent of San Valentino when Carapaz seared his way clear, and things looked even worse when Simon Yates followed suit and dropped the struggling maglia rosa.

The Mexican clung on bravely to cross the line 1:36 down on Carapaz. But overall, with Yates now shortening the gap to just 26 seconds and Carapaz at 31 seconds, as UAE's grip on the overall falters notably, the Giro is looking more wide open than ever.

More to come...

Richard Carapaz battling onto the general classification podium on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling