Giro d'Italia: Christian Scaroni wins stage 16 as Isaac del Toro falters on San Valentino summit finish

Astana takes 1-2 breakaway win, while Richard Carapaz gains substantial time in the general classification with fourth-place finish

SAN VALENTINO ITALY MAY 27 LR Christian Scaroni of Italy and Lorenzo Fortunato of Italy and Team XDS Astana Blue Mountain Jersey compete in the breakaway climbing to the Passo di San Valentino 1316m during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 16 a 203km stage from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino Brentonico 1316m UCIWT on May 27 2025 in San Valentino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Astana took first and second place on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
A massive upheaval in the Giro d'Italia overall has seen Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) cling onto pink by less than 30 seconds after rivals Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) launched major attacks on the final ascent of the day.

The 202km monster Alpine stage was won by Christian Scaroni after he and teammate Lorenzo Fortunato moved away from a break five kilometres to go, ending Italy's longest drought on stage victories since 2017 with a spectacular two-up victory for XDS Astana.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

