Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Live - A day on the savage Strade Bianche

The 181km from Gubbio to Siena hosts 29.5km of white gravel sectors, promising a spectacular shake-up for the GC contenders

Behind, Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty) tries a move to bridge but he is heavily marked. 

Four riders get a gap with Groves, his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Quinten Hermans as well as Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) and a rider from Cofidis. 

Immediately the attacks come with Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) being the first to launch. 

181km to go

XDS-Astana are in such a good place going into the final day of the first week. 

It is an entirely pink day for Diego Ulissi today. 

Neutral start

One rider will not appear today:

The riders have five gravel sectors to cover all coming in the second half of the stage. They are Pieve a Salti, Serravalle, San Martino in Grania (with cat 4 climb), Monteaperti and Colle Pinzuto (with Red Bull KM). Not to mention the cobbled kicker up to Siena. 

The day starts with a dream moment for XDS-Astana. They hold the pink jersey with Diego Ulissi in his home region of Tuscany after his heroics yesterday. As well as that, they have 2nd over and the blue mountains jersey with Lorenzo Fortunato. 

The neutralised start of today's stage is at 13:00 local time with the official start coming just six minutes later. 

The riders have been signing on and getting ready for the start in Gubbio before heading to Siena and it's white gravel roads. 

From a tech perspective, we'll be interested to see what width of tyres riders go for.

Wout van Aert, on the other hand, seems eager to correct his failed breakaway on stage 8.

Pidcock's team have downplayed his prospects for the day following his performance in the mountains.

Today is without doubt a day for the Giro's puncheurs.

All eyes will be on riders like Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Wout van Aert (Visma–Lease a Bike).

We have a supremely exciting stage ahead of us. The Giro d'Italia has returned to the white chalk gravel tracks made famous by Strade Bianche.

Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 9 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia!

