Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Live - A day on the savage Strade Bianche

Behind, Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty) tries a move to bridge but he is heavily marked.

Four riders get a gap with Groves, his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Quinten Hermans as well as Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) and a rider from Cofidis.

Immediately the attacks come with Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) being the first to launch.

181km to go The flag it waved and the race is on as the riders head to the gravel of Tuscany. However, the day starts next door in Umbria.

XDS-Astana are in such a good place going into the final day of the first week.

It is an entirely pink day for Diego Ulissi today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neutral start The riders have rolled out on the very short neutralised zone.

One rider will not appear today: Koen Bouwman (Jayco-AlUla) The Dutch rider, who was in the breakaway with his teammate Luke Plapp who went on to win yesterday's stage, fell sick overnight and will not start today. Posted by GreenEdgeCycling on

The riders have five gravel sectors to cover all coming in the second half of the stage. They are Pieve a Salti, Serravalle, San Martino in Grania (with cat 4 climb), Monteaperti and Colle Pinzuto (with Red Bull KM). Not to mention the cobbled kicker up to Siena.

The day starts with a dream moment for XDS-Astana. They hold the pink jersey with Diego Ulissi in his home region of Tuscany after his heroics yesterday. As well as that, they have 2nd over and the blue mountains jersey with Lorenzo Fortunato. Ulissi only has 17" on Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and then 20" and 26" on the UAE Team Emirates-XRG duo of Juan Ayuso and Isaac Del Toro. Fortunato has just 5" on Roglič then 8" and 14" on the UAE duo, so things definitely have space to change. The top 13 in GC are separated by a minute with the top 30 all inside four minutes.

The neutralised start of today's stage is at 13:00 local time with the official start coming just six minutes later.

The riders have been signing on and getting ready for the start in Gubbio before heading to Siena and it's white gravel roads. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From a tech perspective, we'll be interested to see what width of tyres riders go for. In case you missed it, as part of Cyclingnews' Labs testing series, we examined what the fastest tyre width would be in real world riding. Our results suggested that 40mm was, in fact, the fastest for almost all riding conditions, and certainly likely tobe quickest on the gravel roads of the Strade Bianche. UCI regulations make a 40mm tyre a little too large for road race use right now, but we'll keep an eye on how wide the pros go today.

Wout van Aert, on the other hand, seems eager to correct his failed breakaway on stage 8. The former Strade Bianche claimed "I have a free pass to jump into a breakaway" ahead of the stage.



Pidcock's team have downplayed his prospects for the day following his performance in the mountains. 'Before the Giro d'Italia, I would give him five stars' said coach Kurt Bogaerts.



Today is without doubt a day for the Giro's puncheurs.



All eyes will be on riders like Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Wout van Aert (Visma–Lease a Bike).



We have a supremely exciting stage ahead of us. The Giro d'Italia has returned to the white chalk gravel tracks made famous by Strade Bianche. Read our full stage 9 preview for a little more information on the key sectors that await the riders.