Giro d'Italia Stage 1 Live - A battle for the first pink jersey in the Albanian hills

Pedersen, Van Aert, Pidcock among the favourites for 160km stage from Durrës to Tirana

Jimmy Janssens, Jacopo Mosca, and Steven Kruijswijk are the trio heading up the peloton at the moment. Four more riders apiece from Alpecin and Visma are lined out behind them.

143km to go

The race heads south of Durrës on a long, straight highway.

The break's advantage is holding at around the 1:40 mark for now.

The first hill of three on the stages comes after 70km of racing, so we've got a lengthy wait for more major action during today's stage.

Visma-Lease A Bike, Lidl-Trek, and Ineos Grenadiers up front in the peloton.

151km to go

The gap back to the peloton is up to 50 seconds already. It looks like this quintet is our break of the day.

Verre, Tonelli, and Moniquet have been joined in the break by Taco van der Hoorn and Manuele Tarozzi.

Riders from Intermarché and Bardiani bridging across.

Two more riders coming across while the peloton already looks calm.

156km to go

All back together for now, though a selection of riders from the same teams are leading at the front.

Speeds of 60kph+ as they leave Durrës on a well-surfaced two-lane highway.

Bardiani, Intermarché, Arkéa, Alpecin, Movistar, Polti all on the move.

Four men slightly off the front now as more riders follow in ones and twos.

One rider gives up and there's an immediate counter from a teammate.

160km to go

Riders from Movistar, Lidl-Trek, Bardiani, Polti, Arkéa, Intermarché-Wanty are all up front as the flag drops!

Riders are now bunched up behind the lead car and preparing to attack once the start is given.

2km to go before the flag drops.

Riders roll through Durrës to start the Giro.

The riders are nearing the halfway mark of the roll-out. 5km to go before the flag drops.

The peloton is now moving to start the 2025 Giro d'Italia. The neutral roll-out is under way.

Riders will tackle a 9.2km neutral roll-out before the start proper.

10 minutes to go!

We're not long away from the 2025 Giro d'Italia Grande Partenza, but already there's talk of future foreign starts...

'I'm still believing' - Egan Bernal continues to pursue dream of a third Grand Tour victory at Giro d'Italia

Wout van Aert is another stage 1 favourite, even if he suffered from an illness just before heading to Albania.

Pidcock recently said, "Now I've started enjoying cycling", following his move to Q36.5. 

The story of the endless trophy that offers priceless glory for Giro d'Italia champions - What is the Trofeo Senza Fine?

Tom Pidcock, a contender for the stage win today, passes the Trofeo Senza Fine on the way to signing on ahead of the start.

23 teams and 184 riders will be taking the start today. Read through our comprehensive Giro d'Italia team-by-team guide for the lowdown on all the competitors at the race.

Under an hour to go to the start of stage 1 and teams are signing on in Durrës.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage, broadcasters

Who will win the Giro d'Italia 2025? Analysing the favourites

Just over an hour to go before stage 1 gets underway...

Meanwhile, last-minute roadworks and traffic around the capital this week have disrupted rider's preparations for the Giro

Unpredictable Albanian opener pits sprinters against Classics stars in fight for the first maglia rosa – 2025 Giro d'Italia stage 1 preview

Today's stage is set to bring a battle between the puncheurs and the hardy sprinters, with two ascents of the Surrel climb (7km at 4.5%) coming inside the final 40km.

Here's a look at the profile of the opening stage – three major ascents to tackle before the finish in Tirana today.

Stage 1 is set to kick off at 13:10 local time, so 12:10 in the UK or 7:10 EST.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia, the season's first Grand Tour!

