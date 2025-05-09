Giro d'Italia Stage 1 Live - A battle for the first pink jersey in the Albanian hills

Refresh

Jimmy Janssens, Jacopo Mosca, and Steven Kruijswijk are the trio heading up the peloton at the moment. Four more riders apiece from Alpecin and Visma are lined out behind them.

143km to go Alpecin-Deceuninck also working at the front of the peloton now. They join Visma-Lease A Bike and Lidl-Trek in the pacemaking.

The race heads south of Durrës on a long, straight highway.

The break's advantage is holding at around the 1:40 mark for now.

The first hill of three on the stages comes after 70km of racing, so we've got a lengthy wait for more major action during today's stage.

Visma-Lease A Bike, Lidl-Trek, and Ineos Grenadiers up front in the peloton.

151km to go 1:40 for the peloton now.

The gap back to the peloton is up to 50 seconds already. It looks like this quintet is our break of the day.

Verre, Tonelli, and Moniquet have been joined in the break by Taco van der Hoorn and Manuele Tarozzi.

Riders from Intermarché and Bardiani bridging across.

Two more riders coming across while the peloton already looks calm.

156km to go Alessandro Verre of Arkéa leading a move with Alessandro Tonelli (Polti-VisitMalta) and Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis).

All back together for now, though a selection of riders from the same teams are leading at the front.

Speeds of 60kph+ as they leave Durrës on a well-surfaced two-lane highway.

Bardiani, Intermarché, Arkéa, Alpecin, Movistar, Polti all on the move.

Four men slightly off the front now as more riders follow in ones and twos.

One rider gives up and there's an immediate counter from a teammate.

160km to go The first attack comes from VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè.

Riders from Movistar, Lidl-Trek, Bardiani, Polti, Arkéa, Intermarché-Wanty are all up front as the flag drops!

Riders are now bunched up behind the lead car and preparing to attack once the start is given.

2km to go before the flag drops.

The riders are nearing the halfway mark of the roll-out. 5km to go before the flag drops.

The peloton is now moving to start the 2025 Giro d'Italia. The neutral roll-out is under way.

Riders will tackle a 9.2km neutral roll-out before the start proper.

10 minutes to go!

We're not long away from the 2025 Giro d'Italia Grande Partenza, but already there's talk of future foreign starts... Belgium? AlUla? Abu Dhabi? Where will the Giro d'Italia head next after Albanian start?

Pidcock recently said, "Now I've started enjoying cycling", following his move to Q36.5. Can he start the Giro off with a win and the first pink jersey of the race?

23 teams and 184 riders will be taking the start today. Read through our comprehensive Giro d'Italia team-by-team guide for the lowdown on all the competitors at the race.

Just over an hour to go before stage 1 gets underway...

Meanwhile, last-minute roadworks and traffic around the capital this week have disrupted rider's preparations for the Giro Teams prepare for Giro d'Italia opener with traffic-disrupted recons amid last-minute road repairs

Today's stage is set to bring a battle between the puncheurs and the hardy sprinters, with two ascents of the Surrel climb (7km at 4.5%) coming inside the final 40km. Will attackers prevail with moves over the top of the last climb of the day? Or can the sprinters hang on and regroup for a bunch finish in Tirana?

Here's a look at the profile of the opening stage – three major ascents to tackle before the finish in Tirana today. (Image credit: RCS Sport/Giro d'Italia)

Stage 1 is set to kick off at 13:10 local time, so 12:10 in the UK or 7:10 EST.