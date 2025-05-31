Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates rips maglia rosa off Isaac del Toro with devastating attack on Colle delle Finestre

Chris Harper claims a second stage win for Jayco-AlUla from breakaway

Jump to:

The Giro d'Italia was turned on its head on Saturday as Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) dropped race leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on the interminable slopes of the Colle delle Finestre to clinch the maglia rosa with just one flat stage left.

Having lost the Giro on the same climb to Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) seven years ago, 2018 Vuelta winner Yates will head into Rome on Sunday with a second Grand Tour victory safely in his pocket, barring disaster.

